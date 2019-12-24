Penn State vs. Memphis odds, predictions, betting trends for Cotton Bowl 2019

No. 13 Penn State (10-2) and No. 15 Memphis (12-1) face each other in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday. Game hours are scheduled for ET noon at AT,amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised nationwide on ESPN.

Penn State finished second in the Big Ten East with a 7-2 conference record. A victory in the Cotton Bowl would ensure the third season of 11 Nittany Lions victories in four years under coach James Franklin, but only his third bowl victory (and the second on New Year's Day 6).

Meanwhile, Memphis obtained the representation of the Group of 5 for New Year's bowling by going 12-1 and winning the American Athletic Conference by beating Cincinnati in consecutive weeks (winning 34-24 in the regular season and 29-24 in the AAC championship game). A victory here would ensure what is already the best season of the Tigers in the history of the program.

Here you will find everything you need to know about betting on Penn State vs.. Memphis, including updated fees, trends and our prediction for the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Penn State vs. Memphis odds for Cotton Bowl 2019

Spread: Penn State -6.5

Penn State -6.5 Total points: 60.5

60.5 Money Line: Penn State -250, Memphis +210

Penn State is a 6.5-point favorite according to Sports Insider. The line opened at -7.5 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State vs. Memphis series of all time

This is the first meeting between Penn State and Memphis. The Nittany Lions are 2-0-1 of all time in the Cotton Bowl; This is the first appearance of the Tigers in this bowl. The Tigers are 4-7 of all time in bowl games.

Three trends to know

– The Nittany Lions are 6-6 this season against the spread, and 5-6 when they are favored; The Tigers are 8-5 against the spread, as they have never been the helpless throughout the season.

– Penn State is 3-2 against the spread in bowl games since James Franklin took over in 2014, and 5-3 in neutral site games.

– The Tigers are 3-8 against the spread as helpless since Mike Norvell took over in 2016. They are 2-9 consecutive as helpless.

Three things to look at

Sean Clifford's Accuracy

Clifford completed only 33 of 60 passes (55 percent) in losses against Minnesota and Ohio State. He only threw for a touchdown, compared to three interceptions. He has 21 touchdowns and three interceptions in the 10 wins of the Nittany Lions. How will you play against a Tigers high school that allows 200.7 yards per game and 14 scores at 10 interceptions throughout the season?

Penn State Pass

The three main Penn State pass runners (Yetur Gross-Matos, Shaka Toney and the All-American linebacker of second team Micah Parsons) have combined for 32.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 catches this season. Memphis has allowed 21 catches throughout the season, or approximately 1.5 per game. If that trio can reach quarterback Brady White, they can negatively affect their impressive efficiency this season (3,560 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions).

The success of Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell, the American second team athlete of SN, enters this game as the eighth best FBS runner in 1,425 yards and 12 touchdowns. But he has only combined for 4.0 yards per carry in the last two Tigers wins, both against Cincinnati. Given that he is going against one of the best college football defenses (2.6 yards per attempt), Norvell will need to find more ways to involve him in the offensive game plan. It also has 44 receptions for 532 yards and three touchdowns.

Statistics that matter

Penn State has the fifth best point defense in the nation, allowing 97.7 yards per game on the ground, and has only allowed two 100-yard runners throughout the season, against J.K. from Ohio State. Dobbins (157 yards) and Isaiah Pacheco de Rutgers (102 yards). That is not a good omen for Gainwell, who must be included in the Tigers game plan in some way to prevent them from becoming one-dimensional. Memphis should step back to spend more than usual, which means that the offensive line must protect White against the Nittany Lions pass race.

Penn State vs Memphis prediction

Memphis will be looking to get to the board early, so don't be surprised if Norvell makes a couple of trick plays to catch Penn State off guard. That may work once or twice, but Memphis will generally be overcome against the offensive and defensive lines of the Nittany Lions. The Tigers will be an astonishing distance in half time, but the offensive, led by big Clifford games, catcher KJ Hamler and runner Journey Brown will move away in the second half.

Penn State 38, Memphis 27