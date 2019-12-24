Paved paradise: Bali rice fields disappear beneath hotels, bars | Indonesia News

Denpasar, Indonesia – During Christmas and New Year, more than half a million tourists will fly to the Indonesian tourist island of Bali. Many will give up the worn out beach districts of Kuta and Seminyak and head half an hour further north to the bohemian surf center of Canggu.

With an eclectic mix of restaurants, graffiti projects, coworking spaces, yoga studios, boutique hotels and Hindu temples among the dreamlike green rice fields, Canggu is an Instagram hotspot.

It is also the residence of choice for many of the 30,000 expatriates living in Bali, who have leased or built luxury villas in the area.

The great activity has caused property prices to skyrocket on an island that already has some of the best real estate in the world, according to Matthew Georgeson, an Australian real estate agent who has worked in Bali for 15 years.

A spokesman for the Temple of Enthusiasm, an accredited retail and entertainment barn, and at the same time blamed for the gentrification of Canggu, says prices have risen 40 times since they signed their land lease contract a decade ago.

"As a destination for tourism, Canggu is just beginning," said Georgeson. "All the young people want to be there."

Canggu is the new access point for tourists visiting Bali (Ian Neubauer / Al Jazeera)

But progress has come at a price: Canggu rice fields, the feature that once made it so attractive, are being erased. The beach front is now almost completely full of bars, from straw hedges with palm trees to palatial white beach clubs, while the new multi-storey hotels continue to advance above the coconut palm trees.

& # 39; Crazy Development & # 39;

December 26, the Canggu Dream Hotel with 40 contemporary rooms open in a small street in the semi-rural neighborhood of Tibubeneng in the northern part of Canggu.

The three-star property builders have left room for only six parking spaces to accommodate the fleet of taxis, minibuses, and motorcycles that will be needed to serve their guests.

A neighbor who spoke with Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity claimed that the entire project was illegal.

"I tried to get a hotel license, but Banjar (an arm of the local government) told me that only small guest houses are allowed in this area," he said. "No one in the neighborhood is happy with that. But what can we do?"

The Jakarta-based hotel owner declined to comment on the issue despite repeated requests.

A 21-suite art hotel with well-kept tropical gardens, Hotel Tugu Bali was the first major tourism project in Canggu. When it was built in the mid-1990s, the owner, acclaimed Indonesian art collector Anhar Setjadibrata, adhered to the 100-meter coastal recoil law that applies almost universally throughout Indonesia.

But in recent years a row of cheap bars have been built on the edge of the sand, cutting the Hotel Tugu from the beach.

The managing director of Tugu, Lucienne Anhar, says that building codes and zoning laws are not taken into account at the wholesale level in Canggu.

"In recent years there has been a crazy development that does not necessarily respect environmental laws," he said. "Anyone can build anything. It's almost like that."

"Noise is also a problem," he said. "In any other part of the world, nightclubs must follow noise rules and closing hours, but not in Canggu. Their music affects everyone within a radius of kilometers. We had to spend 200 million rupees ($ 1,480) to soundproof each of our rooms. " "

"I think it's fair to say that many of the expats who moved to Canggu for a certain lifestyle now say they can't stand it: motorcycles, nightclubs and so on," adds Georgeson.

A rice farmer in Canggu standing in front of a multimillion dollar village that borders its fields (Ian Neubauer / Al Jazeera)

Beyond the aesthetic cost, the rapid urbanization of Canggu has altered the lives of rice producers. Those who own land can sell or lease to developers and withdraw. But most are sharecroppers who pay a quarter of their harvest to the owners as rent. Usually they rent the same plots for decades or generations. And one by one, they are being squeezed.

Mounting problems

Dong Arip is a 60-year-old grandmother who has rented land in Pererenan, a town of Canggu, for 20 years. His plot is well within the "green belt,quot; of Pererenan, a land reserved exclusively for agriculture, but a few years ago his landlord leased part of his plot to a developer who opened a Vietnamese restaurant on the site.

"The village chief said this is a green area but people are still building here," said Arip, pointing to two new construction sites along the way.

"If they sell the rest of this land, I don't know what I will do. I can't work on anything else because I don't have other skills."

Wayan Tuji, a 48-year-old Canggu man, spends the afternoon harvesting grass from the edges of rice fields to feed his cow. But every year you have to travel more to find grass. When Al Jazeera spoke to him, he was working in a field that bordered "The Shortcut," a brick path of a half-broken lane that carries most of the traffic in and out of Canggu.

"When this field leaves, I will have to sell my cow because there is no other place to find grass here," he said.

"I know it's because of tourism, but I don't think tourism is bad because I earn money selling coconuts and beers. But all this traffic is not good," he adds, noting the constant flow of passing vehicles. "This road is supposed to be for motorcycles only. But as you can see, there are many cars."

Not far from The Shortcut, on a garbage-covered lot behind Berawa Beach, there is a shabby bedroom made of construction debris. It is home to approximately 50 workers from other parts of Indonesia who live without running water, electricity or airtight roofs and earn about Rs 150,000 ($ 10.71) per day, almost the same as tourists pay for a cocktail in Canggu.

Construction workers in Canggu earn about $ 10 per day and live in slum conditions, but are grateful for the tourism and opportunities it provides (Ian Neubauer / Al Jazeera)

"It's not fair. There are many mosquitoes here," said Regi de Sumba, who, like many Indonesians, has only one name. "But we accept it as long as we have a roof over our heads."

I add, a worker from Lombok: "Sometimes I think the government pays more attention to tourists than to the people who live here."

Fact Kamajaya, head of Tibubeneng Village, the local authority responsible for some of the busiest parts of Canggu, recognizes that tourism has proven to be a double-edged sword.

"We are grateful to the thousands of people who come here every day, but our infrastructure cannot cope," he said.

"All of our water irrigation and drains are damaged due to uncontrolled development, so how can people survive rice planting? We also have a garbage problem because of the people who come here and sell street food. And we have traffic problems due to people who open new businesses that don't make enough parking spaces for their customers. "

Unique culture

Kamajaya says that the Canngu Dream Hotel is an example of a textbook. "I inspected the property recently. They didn't leave enough parking space. They built too close to the road," he said.

As head of the village, he confirms that the hotel was built without a license. "That part of town is only for housing," he explained. "When they submitted their request, they proposed to build a house."

Wayan Tuji looks for grass to eat his cow in one of the last patches of vegetation near Batg Bolong street in Canggu (Ian Neubauer / Al Jazeera)

Kamajaya says that if he got his way, the part of the hotel closest to the road would be demolished, but he says he has no power to act because the real authority in Canggu lies with the Badung Regency (Indonesia's regencies are greater Government level and Badung covers some of the most tourist areas of southern Bali). The regent, Nyoman Giri Prasta, was not immediately available for comment.

Anhar from Tugu Hotel says authorities must take a stand against illegal development before it is too late.

"In Bali, we have a unique Hindu culture that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world," he said.

"It is a very tough culture, so, with proper planning, it should be easy to find a way to coexist traditional and modern lifestyles. But until proper regulation comes with fines and awareness campaigns, nothing will change. They need something really big and quick strategies to address illegal construction before all the rice fields are gone. "

Sularno, a Java worker who cleans land for a new villa in the green belt of Pererenan, believes that the days of the rice fields are already numbered.

"I care about himme beautiful landscape disappearing? No, "he said, looking at a series of flooded rice terraces that descend like the keys of a piano on the face of a ravine.

"If they disappear, it is destiny."