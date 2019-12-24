Paul Pogba is the "best complete midfielder in the world," says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Man Utd manager | Soccer news

















Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Paul Pogba is the "best midfielder in the world,quot;

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rated Paul Pogba as the "best complete midfielder in the world,quot; upon his return from injury.

Pogba was replaced by United in the 64th minute of his disappointing 2-0 loss to Watford on Sunday, making his first appearance since September due to ankle problems.

When asked if Pogba will start against Newcastle on boxing day: "Let's see how he reacts, how he feels. He did really well when he came in, a big advantage."

Paul Pogba returned from an injury for Manchester United on Sunday

"We might get it from the beginning because you only want to get more and more into the team when you play."

"He can play anywhere, he can play the whole midfield, he is a midfielder from frame to frame. He can fall deep, get it and play long passes. He can climb higher and combine as he did on Sunday."

"It depends on the game. That's the beauty of having Paul because he's the best midfielder in the world, he can do all the roles. It's great to have him back."

Ole: we need to follow the example of Liverpool

United is eighth in the table, with the least amount of points (25) it has had at Christmas in the era of the Premier League, as hopes for a result in the first four continue to decline.

Solskjaer admits that his team is not where he wants them to be, but he is confident that they will progress in the same way as Liverpool's bitter rivals in recent years.

He said: "We want to be a team that can go and dominate the teams and break them down. It has taken Liverpool some years to get to that stage and we need to continue building because that is what we want to reach."

"Yes, we are good at counterattack. Yes, we have rhythm and fast players. We must always maintain that because it is in our tradition."

"We create many opportunities, but every time we lose it there is a counterattack. We need to block it more, better to stop the counterattack."

"That's where this team will learn and grow and I'm sure we will see an improvement during this season and next year."