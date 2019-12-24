Paisley Park ready to wait for Cleeve Hurdle | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML8583d97d56e68a678727919cd6dd60c59% %MINIFYHTML8583d97d56e68a678727919cd6dd60c510%





Paisley Park makes a winning comeback in Newbury

Paisley Park will "probably,quot; have an entry for Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle in Chetlenham on New Year's Day, but Emma Lavelle prefers to wait for Cleeve Hurdle later in the month.

The main obstacle that remained was to run at Ascot on Saturday in defense of his crown Marsh Hurdle.

However, the meeting needed to survive two inspections before getting the approval and Lavelle felt the ground was too soft for its stable star.

"It was frustrating because it makes things a bit more complicated," Lavelle said.

"We will probably make a ticket for Relkeel, but my primary feeling is that we will go directly to Cleeve.

"The Relkeel is only two and a half miles and is a true three miles, although he is not a slow horse. There are so many goals at the end of the season that I don't worry too much about not running, but I definitely want to run at the Cleeve.

"I was ready to run, but it's not the end of the world. Don't say it was until 11.30 in the morning, it tells you how bad the terrain was and I'm very happy with the decision we made."

"It was a grade one and you want to run in the best races, but you also want the horse to have a long race so that it doesn't happen."