No Christmas miracle in Lebanon as the economic crisis deepens | Lebanon News

Beirut, Lebanon – Atta Issaoui cannot pay Christmas gifts for his children this year, much less buy a tree.

"We want to participate in this celebration, but the situation in the country, poverty and lack of work have made it difficult," said the father of two 55-year-old children.

Issaoui queued to receive gifts donated by protesters at a protest camp in the Martyrs' Square in Beirut, the center of an uprising against the ruling elite that began in mid-October.

"I thank God that there are some who sympathize with us, it really lifts our spirits," he told Al Jazeera.

On Monday night, about 1,000 people were served a Christmas dinner at Martyrs Square, with volunteers cooking under a Christmas tree adorned with symbols of the uprising.

Small initiatives like these have offered some hope to those who struggle in the midst of Lebanon's worst economic and financial crisis since the country's 15 years of civil war. The currency has depreciated by 30 percent since September above its fixed rate to the dollar.

But for many in the country, this Christmas is still bitter. In recent months, dozens of companies have closed their doors, while many others have laid off workers, reduced their operations or paid only half of their salaries.

The shortage of dollars has led banks to introduce informal capital controls in both dollars and local currency, which has left many unable to withdraw their low profits and has shaken confidence in the country's banking system, seen for a long time. Time as a pillar of stability.

Dual crises

The economic collapse of the country has been exacerbated by the country's continuing political crisis. Lebanon has been without a government since October 29, when former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned amid mass protests.

President Michel Aoun commissioned former education minister Hassan Diab last week to form a government, but Diab faces an uphill battle to reconcile the various demands of parliamentary blocs and convince protesters, many of whom have already expressed His opposition to the politician.

Meanwhile, the crisis has leaked to those who fought before the last crisis arrived.

Mohammad, 45, who works as a janitor, said his salary of 650,000 Lebanese lira ($ 430 at the official rate of 1500 Lebanese lira per dollar) had been reduced to just 350,000 Lebanese lira ($ 230).

The father of four children received some candy bags, coloring pens and a volunteer drawing book, which he said would be the only gifts he could offer this year.

"I have never been worse. My children have not eaten meat in three weeks, there is no Christmas joy, there is nothing to be happy about," said Mohammad, who wanted only to mention his first name. "I don't even have the money to take a bus to my house," he added, walking towards the Hamra district of Beirut.

The stage & # 39; Mad Max & # 39;

The situation is unlikely to improve soon, according to Dan Azzi, Lebanon's finance expert and former president and CEO of Standard Chartered Bank.

"Politicians must stop wasting time, otherwise they will preside over the biggest collapse in the history of Lebanon," Azzi told Al Jazeera.

He said that the best case was dependent on the immediate implementation of decisive measures as soon as possible. This includes formal and transparent policies to manage the flow of capital inside and outside the country, and specific rates, even in luxury cars.

It also advocates the so-called financial cuts or the confiscation of a certain percentage of the accounts of higher depositors. He said that about $ 90 billion in the banks of Lebanon were in the hands of only 6,000 depositors.

Much of that money is the result of the high interest rates that Lebanese banks set to attract dollars.

"It's fake money," said Azzi. "It is an unearned interest that has been subsidized by the Lebanese public. So you must come in and give them a great haircut and then you can concentrate on creating a real economy," he said.

If state policies remain unchanged, Azzi said that Lebanon was heading towards the "Mad-Max scenario," a reference to the dystopian film of the same name, set after the collapse of civilized human life.

"If we continue to delay and waste time, or if a government that does not have the knowledge or intestinal strength to execute the right decision, then we go to a Mad Max type scenario," said Azzi.

There have already been signs of chaos in the banks of Lebanon, and several depositors refused to leave until their cash was handed over. In a video, a man says he would "burn the bank,quot; if they didn't give him his money.

Back in the Martyrs' Square, many held on to any hope they could find in the generosity of others.

Ahmad, 53, with four books bound in a merry Christmas wrap, said he expected 2020 to be "a year of revenge,quot; against corrupt politicians.

"Everything is getting worse, but we are hopeful in the revolution, that these corrupt will soon be directed to their execution," said Ahmad, who wanted to go only by his first name. "We still have our dreams."