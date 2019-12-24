NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location

The biggest show of the year of the new Japan Pro Wrestling, Wrestle Kingdom 14, will take place on Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

For the first time in the history of the annual event, Wrestle Kingdom 14 will take place over two nights in what should be two incredible days of Japanese-style fighting. Another first is that a man will leave as IWGP heavyweight champion and IWGP intercontinental champion.

The main event of Night 1 will see Kota Ibushi charging in his G1 Climax briefcase while challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP heavyweight championship, while the main main event will see Jay White defending the IWGP intercontinental championship against Tetsuya Naito . The winners of those two matches will meet on Night 2 with both titles on the line and the winner will leave as double champion.

Both nights of Wrestle Kingdom 14 will include wrestling legend Jyushin Thunder Liger in what will be the final matches of his long career.

The full card for both nights has been announced and here is everything you need to know about NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14.

What time does NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 begin?

Date: Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5, 2020

Time: 2 a.m. ET (pre-show) | 3:00 a.m. ET (main card)

Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

TV channel: NJPW World (PPV)

Live Streaming: NJPWWorld.com

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be broadcast live on Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5. The previous show will begin at 2 a.m. ET on both days and the main card will start at 3 a.m. ET.

How to view NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, PPV cost

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be available for purchase on the FITE TV app or through NJPW World.

NJPW World is available on NJPWWorld.com or by downloading the application on Amazon Fire TV. You can also watch the program on the FITE TV application that is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play and Chromecast, iOS and Android devices, certain smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic, and on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4 by downloading the application through its stores.

It costs 999 yen (about $ 9.05) per month to see NJPW World. The cost to watch Wrestle Kingdom 14 on FITE TV is $ 24.99 per night.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom match card

Night 1

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP heavyweight championship

– Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP intercontinental championship

– Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP junior heavyweight championship

– Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match for the United States IWGP Championship

– Destination Guerrillas against FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) for the IWGP tag team championship

– Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi) against Bullet Club (Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens)

– The Ungovernables of Japan (Sanada, Evil, Shingo Takagi and Bushi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Saber Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and El Desperado)

– Jyushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask against Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Ryusuke Taguchi

– Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) vs. Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi (pre-show match)

– Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe), Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji against Toa Henare, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks (pre-show match)

Night 2

– Winner of Kazuchika Okada – Kota Ibushi vs. Winner of Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP heavyweight championship and the IWGP intercontinental championship

– Loser of Kazuchika Okada – Kota Ibushi vs. Loser of Jay White – Tetsuya Naito

– Hiroshi Tanahashi against Chris Jericho

– Kenta vs. Hirooki Goto for the Openweight Championship NEVER

– Lance Archer winner – Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson for the United States IWGP Championship

– Zack Saber Jr. vs. Heal for the British heavyweight championship

– Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo vs. Roppongi 3K for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

– Jyushin Thunder Liger and Naoki Sano vs. Heromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee

– The most violent players (Togi Makabe and Toru Yano) and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) against Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi-Hashi and Robbie Eagles) against Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi) vs The Ungovernables of Japan (Evil, Shingo Takagi and Bushi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) in a Gauntlet match for the 6-man open-weight team championship ever.