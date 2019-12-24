Nigeria launches leading bail criticism after a campaign to an ocean away

Sowore still faces a trial for treason, money laundering and "cyberbullying," the latter for allegedly insulting the president, Muhammadu Buhari, on television. His bail conditions stipulate that he cannot leave the Nigerian capital, Abuja, nor speak with the press, but that did not prevent him from giving A brief statement after his release.

Six members of Congress in the United States appealed to the Nigerian attorney general on behalf of Mr. Sowore, who lives in New Jersey with his wife and children, but whose job is focused on exposing corruption and government embezzlement in Nigeria.

His wife, Opeyemi Sowore, said he was grateful for his release, but that his family was still praying for the "vacation miracle,quot; on his return to Haworth, New Jersey, where family neighbors have campaigned for authorities Nigerians release him. .

"My number one concern is your safety," said Sowore. "We remain determined that Yele will be released from all unfounded charges," he added, using the short form of Omoyele

Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey said he was glad to hear Mr. Sowore's release, but that he and Representative Josh Gottheimer, also from New Jersey, would closely monitor Mr. Sowore's case.