Nigeria launches leading bail criticism after a campaign to an ocean away

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

A Nigerian editor and former presidential candidate was released on bail Tuesday after a month-long imprisonment that raised fears of deteriorating protections for freedom of expression in the most populous nation in Africa.

Omoyele Sowore, the founder of the Sahara Reporters website, was held for most of the last five months by the Nigerian equivalent of the Secret Service, the Department of State Services or D.S.S. The authorities ignored two previous court orders to release Mr. Sowore on bail.

In a court appearance on December 6, Mr. Sowore, then temporarily free, was taken to the floor of a courtroom and the D.S.S. stopped him, an incident that caused outrage when it was distributed on social networks.

Sowore still faces a trial for treason, money laundering and "cyberbullying," the latter for allegedly insulting the president, Muhammadu Buhari, on television. His bail conditions stipulate that he cannot leave the Nigerian capital, Abuja, nor speak with the press, but that did not prevent him from giving A brief statement after his release.

Six members of Congress in the United States appealed to the Nigerian attorney general on behalf of Mr. Sowore, who lives in New Jersey with his wife and children, but whose job is focused on exposing corruption and government embezzlement in Nigeria.

His wife, Opeyemi Sowore, said he was grateful for his release, but that his family was still praying for the "vacation miracle,quot; on his return to Haworth, New Jersey, where family neighbors have campaigned for authorities Nigerians release him. .

"My number one concern is your safety," said Sowore. "We remain determined that Yele will be released from all unfounded charges," he added, using the short form of Omoyele

Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey said he was glad to hear Mr. Sowore's release, but that he and Representative Josh Gottheimer, also from New Jersey, would closely monitor Mr. Sowore's case.

Recent Articles

All the details of the annual Kardashian Christmas party

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Christmas with the Kardashians never disappoints. And this year was no exception.For the annual family holiday celebration, organize Kourtney Kardashian He spared no expense,...
Read more

Kandi Burruss shares great photos with her family for Christmas – See them here

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kandi Burruss shared a lot of new photos for Christmas with her family. According to reports, Ace Wells Tucker wrote his letter to Santa...
Read more

ESPN journalist Edward Aschoff dies on his 34th birthday

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The world of sports mourns the loss of one of their own.ESPN University Soccer Reporter Edward Aschoff He died Tuesday, on his 34th birthday....
Read more

The discovery of oil increases bets between Israel and Lebanon | Lebanon News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
People in southern Lebanon fear another war between Israel and Hezbollah. In the last conflict in 2006, more than 1,000 Lebanese civilians died compared to...
Read more

Oscar Isaac loves the family Christmas traditions of his in-laws

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennThe actor of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; He says spending the annual holiday season with his wife Elvira Lind and...
Read more
©