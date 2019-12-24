Nigeria launches leading bail criticism after a campaign to an ocean away

A Nigerian editor and former presidential candidate was released on bail Tuesday after a month-long imprisonment that raised fears of deteriorating protections for freedom of expression in the most populous nation in Africa.
Omoyele Sowore, the founder of the Sahara Reporters website, was held for most of the last five months by the Nigerian equivalent of the Secret Service, the Department of State Services or D.S.S. The authorities ignored two previous court orders to release Mr. Sowore on bail.
In a court appearance on December 6, Mr. Sowore, then temporarily free, was taken to the floor of a courtroom and the D.S.S. stopped him, an incident that caused outrage when it was distributed on social networks.
Sowore still faces a trial for treason, money laundering and "cyberbullying," the latter for allegedly insulting the president, Muhammadu Buhari, on television. His bail conditions stipulate that he cannot leave the Nigerian capital, Abuja, nor speak with the press, but that did not prevent him from giving A brief statement after his release.
Six members of Congress in the United States appealed to the Nigerian attorney general on behalf of Mr. Sowore, who lives in New Jersey with his wife and children, but whose job is focused on exposing corruption and government embezzlement in Nigeria.
His wife, Opeyemi Sowore, said he was grateful for his release, but that his family was still praying for the "vacation miracle,quot; on his return to Haworth, New Jersey, where family neighbors have campaigned for authorities Nigerians release him. .
"My number one concern is your safety," said Sowore. "We remain determined that Yele will be released from all unfounded charges," he added, using the short form of Omoyele
Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey said he was glad to hear Mr. Sowore's release, but that he and Representative Josh Gottheimer, also from New Jersey, would closely monitor Mr. Sowore's case.
"I hope the Nigerian government will guarantee your continued security now that you are out of custody," said Senator Menéndez.
Gottheimer added: "We won't stop working until Yele gets home."
Mr. Sowore had once been seen as a support of Mr. Buhari, but he became one of the administration's fiercest critics. In February, Mr. Buhari was elected to a second term in an election in which Mr. Sowore ran unsuccessfully against him.
Sowore was arrested on August 3, on one of his frequent trips to his native country, when he was about to lead a protest against the government with the motto of social networks #RevolutionNow.
His critics accuse him of trying to overthrow the Nigerian government, instead of, as his supporters claim, simply pointing out corruption and bad government actions.