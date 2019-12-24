NFL teams, predictions against the spread for week 17: 49ers beat Seahawks; The giants disturb the eagles; Packers punish lions

Last week was a solid week of recovery for the NFL forecasts of Sporting News. Now is the time to turn that into a strong Week 17 of selections and predictions against the spread.

That is all. This is the end of the 2019 regular season, one last chance to get 16 correct (or incorrect) games before the playoffs begin. Let's do this and let's do it well.

Without further ado, here is our latest bold forecast for the next NFL results. All odds are courtesy of SportsInsider.com.

NFL Week 17 selections, propagation predictions

Game of the week: San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

The 49ers and the Seahawks have been hit with several injuries in the second half of the season. The 49ers are becoming healthier defensively and there has been limited offensive damage. The Seahawks are running out of trust bodies in key positions, such as the runner, the defensive end and the cornerback. Jimmy Garoppolo has been finding a clutch game in the last quarter, even in front of Russell Wilson during the loss of overtime in San Francisco. The momentum and roundness are with the visitors, who will divide the season series, win the NFC West and take first place to close their great year before a Super Bowl race.

Collect: 49ers win 27-20.

Upset of the week: New York Giants (+4 1/2) over Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

The NFC East is expected to have one more turn before its season, as the weakest division of the NFL ends. Here it is. The Giants took the Eagles to overtime in Philadelphia with Eli Manning, and yes, Daniel Jones is a quarterback improvement. Saquon Barkley is red hot. The Eagles may not have Zach Ertz, and his compressed offense will give the Giants defense another chance. His high school is suffering again and cannot handle the sudden depth of the Giants. The Giants, of all teams, will end up helping the Cowboys while playing hard, possibly for the last time, for Pat Shurmur.

Collect: Giants win 23-20.

Lock of the week: Green Bay Packers (-9 1/2) over Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Packers were our annoying choice against the Vikings. They want to keep pushing for the NFC playoff position, and the Lions have become a disaster. Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams will do whatever they want in Ford Field, while David Blough will be overwhelmed by the speed and coverage of Green Bay.

Collect: Packers earn 34-10 and cover the spread.

Chicago Bears in Minnesota Vikings (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Bears seem to be going through the movements offensively, and their defense is doing everything possible to keep things together during a season plagued with injuries. The Vikings want to enter the playoffs in a halt in the face of a tough first round showdown with the division out of reach. Nor will they be happy that the Bears, who beat them before, kept them afraid of taking the NFC North.

Collect: The Vikings win 23-13 and cover the spread.

New Orleans Saints (-13) in Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Saints will play to sow and remember that the Panthers gave them a scare in the Superdome earlier this season. The Panthers have fallen in free fall with a career defense surpassed and now it is not a great offense beyond Christian McCaffrey. Will Grier will fight again, and Drew Brees will have an easy day outdoors doing many deliveries.

Collect: The saints win 27-10 and cover the spread.

Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City Chiefs (-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Chiefs will play to keep seed number 3, so they will remain in the gas. That is not an insignificant state, because it means attracting a much weaker wildcard opponent in the first round instead of the Bills. There is also an outside shot that can go to number 2 and get a goodbye. The Chargers will continue to make mistakes on both sides of the ball to embody their dysfunctional fall from a 2018 playoff team. The Kansas City defense is beginning to take a lot of weight off Patrick Mahomes' back, and will continue in week 17.

Collect: Bosses win 24-17 but fail to cover the spread.

New York Jets in Buffalo Bills (-1 1/2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Jets have not been good on the road this season, and they remain tormented by blowing their game at home from Week 1 against the Bills, which set the tone for them to fade into the confusing environment and provide the springboard for Buffalo to be The AFC This incoming wild card, however. The Bills will be more concerned with resting the key players, so they are as healthy as possible to face the Chiefs or Texans on the road in the first playoff game. Adam Gase will make the Jets make their record look a little better and really promise until 2020.

Collect: Jets win 20-13.

Atlanta Falcons in Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Falcons were destroyed by the Buccaneers at home, but now their defense does not need to deal with Mike Evans or Chris Godwin. The Falcons are playing better offensive now, too, less Calvin Ridley, but with Julio Jones, Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman, all together playing with Matt Ryan. Atlanta will do the right thing for Dan Quinn once again to arrive even with Tampa Bay for second place in the NFC South.

Collect: Falcons win 24-20.

Miami Dolphins in New England Patriots (-15 1/2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Dolphins have responded well to Brian Flores and Ryan Fitzpatrick for being less of a joke. Last week, the Patriots found some more offensive answers with their running and passing games, and Bill Belichick's defense has found its championship pace again. New England may not be the first place in the AFC, but it knows that things don't end well in the playoffs when it's not at least number 2 with a goodbye.

Collect: The Patriots win 27-17 but fail to cover the spread.

Cleveland Browns (-2 1/2) in Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Bengals have won the first draft pick, and the Browns have confirmed that their 2019 season is a big failure. The Browns want to show that they have some form and function left. They should feed Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt enough to prevent this from becoming a forced pass game, something that has not worked as well as expected. Andy Dalton put his last position to remain the quarterback in Cincinnati, but this is the final game before the era of Joe Burrow. Baker Mayfield will be motivated to shake off a second-year depression with something good for year 3.

Collect: Browns win 30-23 and cover the spread.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2 1/2) at the Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

The Ravens are the ones below because many key players won't play, including (for now) Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Marshal Yanda, Earl Thomas and Brandon Williams. That makes his explosive offensive the limited equality of the Steelers. Robert Griffin III will often deliver Gus Edwards and Justice Hill against a tough front and with a smaller Baltimore blockade. Devlin Hodges needs to play again for Pittsburgh with Mason Rudolph on file, and the Steelers will likely face James Conner and Maurkice Pouncey. That makes the bass feel like the only good bet. I guess we'll go with the Ravens to take pride in winning their final at home and keeping their rivals out of the playoffs.

Collect: Crows win 20-17.

Washington Redskins in the Dallas Cowboys (-10 1/2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Dwayne Haskins will not play to finish his rookie season, which really showed his promise during the final stretch. Case Keenum starts over and he won't be afraid to throw the ball down the field against a Cowboys pass defense that suddenly fights. However, Dak Prescott will return to operating at home against an exhausted defense against which he and Ezekiel Elliott can deliver fragmented plays. The Cowboys will survive their rematch with their rivals, unlike the Eagles, to enter the playoffs and extend Jason Garrett's stay.

Collect: Cowboys win 34-24 but fail to cover the difference.

Tennessee Titans (-4 1/2) in Houston Texans

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Texans say they don't plan on resting key players because they would still like No. 3 seed over Kansas City, which makes sense because they would rather play a weak wild card like Pittsburgh, Oakland or this same Tennessee team instead of physical Buffalo. But they also do not want to run the risk of being injured and do not want to show too much in a second game with the Titans, since there could be a third. That also makes this game difficult to predict, so let's separate the difference, especially with the Titans ready for Derrick Henry to be closer to his strength after resting his hamstrings. The Titans will do what they have to do to organize a rematch of playoffs with the Chiefs.

Collect: The Titans win 27-24 but fail to cover the spread.

Arizona Cardinals in Los Angeles Rams (-7)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Let's work under the assumption that the Cardinals will not risk further damage to a hamstring Kyler Murray. The race is tight as to whether he or Josh Jacobs will win the rookie of the year, but Arizona should not compromise the future of his franchise quarterback for an additional game to improve his statistics. Beyond that, the Rams offensive is firing on all cylinders again and shattered the Cards at the first meeting. Sean McVay's team is frustrated by his failed defense of the NFC title and will face him here.

Collect: Rams wins 34-17 and covers the spread.

Oakland Raiders in Denver Broncos (-3 1/2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

The Raiders know that there is the possibility of an AFC wild card spot. Winning is the first part of the equation, and that won't be easy with the Broncos playing well with rookie QB rookie Drew Lock, who is providing a great spark with his brave pass through the field. Oakland is not as good in difficult road environments in the elements, and Lock receivers can burn Raiders' high school all day. Derek Carr will be under more pressure to make the key mistakes instead of Lock. Denver will avenge its defeat of week 1 in the final.

Collect: The Broncos win 24-16 and cover the spread.

Indianapolis Colts (-3 1/2) at the Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

The Colts are a powerful team in the background and had no trouble attacking the weak defense of the Panthers' race last week. There is no need to deviate from that game plan with Marlon Mack, Jordadn Wilkins and some Jacoby Brissett against the weakened front and the unstable body of the linebackers. Frank Reich has a brighter future after his hiccup without playoffs this season, while this could be the end of the line for his Jaguars counterpart Doug Marrone, just two years from his team making a race for the championship of the AFC

Collect: Colts earn 27-17 and cover the spread.

Statistics of the week:

Week 16 direct record: 11-5

Week 16 record against the spread: 10-6

Direct season record: 158-80

Season record against spread: 126-104

Disorders of the week: 8-7

Locks of the week: 9-7