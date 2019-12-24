NFL Playoffs: Who has reserved his place, who is on the hunt? The | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLd378d3e555fc9d36b60252134008816b9% %MINIFYHTMLd378d3e555fc9d36b60252134008816b10%

Our guide to the current image of the NFL playoffs, including teams that have reserved their postseason place and those still in the hunt





%MINIFYHTMLd378d3e555fc9d36b60252134008816b11% %MINIFYHTMLd378d3e555fc9d36b60252134008816b12% Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the NFL with 36 touchdown passes this season

Which teams have reserved their place in the NFL playoffs? Who are almost there? Which teams still have more work to do?

While the image of the AFC playoffs is nearing completion, there is still everything to play in a stacked NFC with two division titles still undecided.

Here is our guide to the current ranking for the last week of the regular season …

NFL playoff photo AFC NFC 1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2) 1. San Francisco 49ers (12-3) 2. New England Patriots (12-3) 2. Green Bay Packers (12-3) 3. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) 3. New Orleans Saints (12-3) 4. Houston Texans (10-5) 4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) 5. Buffalo Bills (10-5) 5. Seattle Seahawks (11-4) Tennessee Titans (8-7) 6. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

AFC:

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

3:40 A collection of the best moments of week 16 of the NFL season A collection of the best moments of week 16 of the NFL season

Lamar Jackson had 20 of 31 for 238 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to running for 103 yards when the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 31-15 to secure the No. 1 seed and home field lead in the playoffs. Now they face a wait to discover who their first postseason opponents will be. Meanwhile, Jackson and several other key holders are ready to rest when the Ravens conclude the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2. New England Patriots (12-3)

6:49 Highlights of the New England Patriots' victory over the Buffalo Bills Highlights of the New England Patriots' victory over the Buffalo Bills

The victory of Saturday 24-17 over the Bills saw the Patriots crowned AFC East champions for the eleventh consecutive year. They will secure the No. 2 seed and an important first-round goodbye if they defeat the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, while the defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers will also do the job.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

3:58 See highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs dominant victory over the Chicago Bears See highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs dominant victory over the Chicago Bears

The Chiefs sealed the AFC West title with a 23-16 victory over the Patriots in Week 14 and could still secure the No. 2 seed if they beat the Chargers and New England lost to Miami. It marks the fifth consecutive year and the sixth time in the last seven years that Kansas City has reached the playoffs under head coach Andy Reid.

4. Houston Texans (10-5)

7:19 See the best of the action since the Houston Texans win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers See the best of the action since the Houston Texans win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Texans achieved the AFC South title for the second consecutive year by beating the Buccaneers 23-20 in Week 16. This came after having rejected the Tennessee Titans closed competition with a 24-21 victory the previous week. The men of Bill O & # 39; Brien can ascend to the No. 3 seed if they win against the Titans and the Chiefs are defeated by the Chargers.

5. Buffalo Bills (10-5)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has 268 of 456 for 3,084 yards and 20 touchdowns this year.

Buffalo couldn't derail the Patriots on Saturday, but they won't mind. They had already secured their place in the playoffs by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15.

6. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

7:33 Relive the action of the defeat of week 16 of the Titans against the New Orleans Saints Relive the action of the defeat of week 16 of the Titans against the New Orleans Saints

There is still work to be done in Tennessee after the Saita defeated the Titans No. 6 38-28 in a game that strangely had zero implications in the playoffs. They will secure the last place if they beat the Texans in Week 17, or if they lose the Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts.

In the hunt:

the Steelers (8-7) They require a victory over the Baltimore Ravens and a defeat of the Titans against the Texans to reach the playoffs. The Oakland Raiders (7-8) We still somehow have a route for the football playoff. They must win against the Denver Broncos while they wait for the Ravens, Texans, Colts and one of the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Chiefs or Patriots to win.

Receive news from the NFL on your phone Do you want the latest news, features and highlights of the NFL on your phone? Know more

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

6:48 Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Los Angeles Rams Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Los Angeles Rams

Between the 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, it seems that no one is willing to get a strength in first place in the NFC West. San Francisco will secure first place in the NFC with a victory over the Seahawks on the last day, but a loss would see them fall back into the wild card positions.

2. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

4:56 See the highlights of the Packers' victory over the Vikings on Monday night See the highlights of the Packers' victory over the Vikings on Monday night

Aaron Jones ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns when the Packers beat the Vikings 23-10 on Monday night to win the NFC North title. They jumped the Saints to seed No. 2 thanks to their tiebreaker, which also means they can go to seed No. 1 if they beat the Detroit Lions in Week 17 and the Seahawks win against the 49ers. A victory over the Lions would only assure the Packers a first-round goodbye and a local field advantage.

3. New Orleans Saints (12-3)

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was 27 of 38 for 279 yards and three touchdowns against the Titans.

The Saints have already won the NFC South title, but are still looking for a first-round goodbye. Although unlikely, New Orleans can still claim first place with a victory over the Carolina Panthers, a Lions victory over the Packers and a Seahawks victory over the 49ers. They will claim the No. 2 seed if they beat the Panthers, the Seahawks beat the 49ers and the Packers beat the Lions.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

5:46 See the best of the Eagles victory over the Cowboys in week 17 See the best of the Eagles victory over the Cowboys in week 17

The eagles are alive. Having suffered a demoralizing 37-31 loss to the Dolphins in Week 13, they have since won three straight, including a 17-9 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday to advance over their rivals to first place in the NFC East . A victory over the New York Giants in Week 17 will ensure what once seemed a tiebreaker place and an unlikely division title.

5. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is 316 of 476 for 3,877 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2019

A 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals served as a great dent in the Seahawks' quest for a first-round goodbye in the playoffs, seeing them fall into the No. 5 seed. They lost to the 49ers and could find themselves as the Seed No 6. The issues have not been helped by the injuries of runners Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and CJ I continued, although Seattle reacted quickly by bringing veteran Marshawn Lynch back.

6. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

Viking quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​scored 16 of 31 for 122 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Packers.

The Viking playoff position was confirmed in Week 16 when the 49ers eliminated the Los Angeles Rams with a 34-31 victory. However, they were unable to send the NFC North title race to the last week of Monday night, with their 23-10 loss to the Packers locking it as seed number 6.

In the hunt:

the Jeans (7-8) You must fire the Washington Redskins and expect the Giants to beat the Eagles if they want to get the NFC East title and reach the playoffs. If he doesn't, he must ask himself what that means for head coach Jason Garrett in 2020.