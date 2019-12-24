NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17 for 49ers, Packers, Cowboys, Steelers, others

Week 17 arrives with 11 teams at their best of the season in a position to achieve something in the image of the NFL playoffs, from a number one overall lead at the start and in the home field during the playoffs to a goodbye of First round, in a couple of cases, a postseason place.
Only three teams, the Ravens (No. 1 in the AFC), the Bills (No. 5 in the AFC) and the Vikings (No. 6 in the NFC), are locked in their playoff seeds in the last week of the season. In the NFC, four different teams are still able to get first place and / or a first-round goodbye. In the AFC, two teams are fighting for the No. 2 seed and the goodbye that comes with it. Three more are fighting for the second wild card of the conference.
The last week of the season will also bring us the expected end of the shameful NFC East race. The Eagles simply need a victory to secure the division and secure the number 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, but if they lose, there is a scenario in which the Cowboys reach the playoffs with a record of 8-8.
Below are all the classification scenarios of the NFL playoffs for the 11 teams that have the possibility of marking their postseason status in Week 17, followed by a complete picture of the playoffs.
NFL playoff ranking scenarios for week 17
San Francisco 49ers (12-3)
(in Seahawks)
49ers achieve NFC West with:
- The 49ers win or draw
The 49ers achieve the seed advantage and local field number 1 during the playoffs with:
- The 49ers win OR
- Draw 49ers And Draw Loss Or Draw And Santos Loss Or Draw
The 49ers say goodbye to the first round with:
- The 49ers win OR
- 49ers tie AND Packers lose or tie OR
- Draw 49ers And loss or draw of Saints
Seattle Seahawks (11-4)
(vs. 49ers)
The Seahawks secure the NFC West with:
- Seahawks wins
The Seahawks achieve the No. 1 seed and home field advantage during the playoffs with:
- Seahawks win And Packers lose And Saints lose
Seahawks says goodbye to the first round with:
- Seahawks wins and Packers loses
Green Bay Packers (12-3)
(in Lions)
The packers achieve the advantage of seed and local field No. 1 during the playoffs with:
- The packers win And the 49ers lose or tie OR
- Packers tie AND 49ers lose And Santos lose or tie
The packers say goodbye to the first round with:
- Packers win OR
- Loss of Saints O
- Packers tie AND loss of 49ers OR
- Packers tie And tie of the Saints
New Orleans Saints (12-3)
(in Panthers)
The saints achieve the advantage of seed and local field in the first place during the playoffs with:
- Saints win AND tie loss or tie AND 49ers lose or draw OR
- Saints tie And Packers lose And 49ers lose
The saints say goodbye to the first round with:
- The saints win And the Packers lose or tie OR
- The saints win And the 49ers lose or tie OR
- Saints tie And Packers lose OR
- Saints draw AND the loss of 49ers OR
- Loss of 49ers and packers win or draw
Dallas Cowboys (7-8)
(against redskins)
Cowboys make sure NFC East with:
- Cowboys win and eagles lose
Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)
(in Giants)
The Eagles secure the NFC East with:
- Eagles win or draw OR
- Loss or tie of cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)
(in Ravens)
The Steelers secure the spot in the playoffs with:
- The Steelers win And the Titans lose or draw OR
- Steelers draw AND loss of Titans OR
- The Titans lose and the Colts win And the Raiders lose or draw OR
- Loss of the Titans And the Colts win And the Steelers tie the Raiders in the tiebreaker force
(The Steelers tie the Raiders in the victory tiebreaker force if everybody of the following teams win: Vikings, packers, bosses and dolphins.)
Oakland Raiders (7-8)
(in Broncos)
The Raiders secure the place in the playoffs with:
- The Raiders win And the Steelers lose And the Titans lose And the Colts win And the Raiders get the strength of the tiebreaker win over the Steelers
(The Raiders achieve the tiebreaker strength of the victory over the Steelers if one of the following teams win or draw: Bears, Lions, Chargers or Patriots).
New England Patriots (12-3)
(against the dolphins)
The Patriots say goodbye to the first round with:
- Patriots win or draw OR
- Bosses lost or tied
Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)
(against chargers)
The bosses say goodbye to the first round with:
- Bosses win and patriots lose
Tennessee Titans (8-7)
(in Texans)
The Titans secure the post in the playoffs with:
- The Titans win OR
- The Titans tie And the Steelers lose or tie OR
- Loss of Steelers And loss or draw of Colts
NFL playoff photo
|Seed
|Equipment
|Record
|Insured
|one)
|Baltimore crows
|13-2
|No. 1 seed; division; playoff bunk
|two)
|New England Patriots
|12-3
|Division; playoff bunk
|3)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|11-4
|Division; playoff bunk
|4)
|Houston Texans
|10-5
|Division; playoff bunk
|5)
|Buffalo Bills
|10-5
|No. 5 seed; playoff bunk
|6)
|Tennessee Titans
|8-7
|–
On the hunt: Steelers (8-7), Raiders (7-8)
|Seed
|Equipment
|Record
|Insured
|one)
|San Francisco 49ers
|12-3
|Playoff berth
|two)
|Green Bay Packers
|12-3
|Division; playoff bunk
|3)
|New Orleans Saints
|12-3
|Division; playoff bunk
|4)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|8-7
|–
|5)
|Seattle Seahawks
|11-4
|Playoff berth
|6)
|Minnesota Vikings
|10-5
|No. 6 seed; playoff bunk
On the hunt: cowboys (7-8)