US investor Joseph DaGrosa has confirmed his interest in buying Newcastle United, but cast doubt on whether an agreement can be reached with Mike Ashley.

DaGrosa, owner of the French Ligue 1 Bordeaux club until recently, says he has been in talks with representatives of the owner of Magpies Ashley through his company Great American Capital Partners (GACP), of which he is president and director executive.

Ashley has been trying to sell the Tyneside club for several years and a group of followers has protested against her property, even in the summer when Steve Bruce succeeded Rafa Benitez as manager.

DaGrosa said NBC Sports. "I can certainly confirm the interest. I will confirm that I have had conversations with the top representative of Mike Ashley. I would describe those conversations as very positive."

"I would say that Mike Ashley and his team are much easier and friendlier and business savvy than anyone gives them credit."

"We are still talking. I am not sure we reach an agreement, but that is certainly not due to the intractability or unwillingness of both parties to move forward."

GACP Sports sold its stake in Bordeaux to King Street Capital Management in December, only 18 months after its acquisition, but DaGrosa insists that its group is looking to buy another club as soon as possible.

"In terms of our other plans, we have maintained all the time that we want to be players in sports, particularly football, and we are looking for not only in Europe but also in South America at the moment," said DaGrosa.

"Right now they are negotiating with a couple of clubs, and I think the best is yet to come for GACP Sports."