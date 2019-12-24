New Zealand ends the search for two missing in the eruption of Whakaari | News

New Zealand police said Tuesday they were finishing the search for the bodies of two people who were still missing after the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month.

"The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari / Isla Blanca eruption has been suspended," said Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor in a statement.

"The families of the two missing persons have been informed of this decision. The police are still prepared to respond if new information comes to light," he added.

Those who are still missing, allegedly dead, are Winona Langford, a 17-year-old Australian tourist, and Hayden Marshall-Inman, a 40-year-old New Zealand tour guide.

It is believed that their bodies were dragged into the ocean around the uninhabited volcanic island.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters that he had not been informed about the situation because he had focused on serious forest fires in his country, but said the New Zealand government had done everything possible to recover the bodies

"I have no doubt that they are running out of all available channels to recover those remains," Morrison said.

"I can only say thank you, Kia prays to New Zealand, and for all they have done to help Australians and Australian families," he said using an expression of Maori gratitude.

The majority of the victims of the powerful White Island eruption, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, were Australian citizens or permanent residents.

Police said Monday that one of those injured during the eruption had died in an Auckland hospital over the weekend, which raised the official death toll to 17.

It has been criticized that tourists were allowed on the island, a popular destination for hikers, given the risks of an active volcano.

That has led to speculation that the tragedy could lead to major changes for the New Zealand adventure tourism industry.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that official investigations by forensic doctors and occupational safety regulators about the eruption could take up to a year and would lead to possible criminal penalties of up to five years in jail.