Nepal arrests 122 Chinese for alleged cybercrime and bank fraud | Nepal News

Police in Nepal have arrested 122 Chinese citizens in their greatest repression against crime by foreigners entering the country with tourist visas, authorities said.

The capital's police chief, Kathmandu, Uttam Subedi, said Tuesday that 122 Chinese men and women were arrested in raids on Monday after receiving information that they were involved in suspicious activities.

It is suspected that the Chinese are committing cyber crimes and hacking bank ATMs, Subedi said, adding that they were being held at different police stations and that their passports and laptops had been seized.

"This is the first time that so many foreigners have been arrested for alleged criminal activities," he said.

Chinese embassy officials were not immediately available for comment, but another senior police officer, Hobindra Bogati, said the embassy was aware of the raids and had supported the arrest of the suspects.

The Chinese are regularly detained in Asian countries on suspicion of being involved in various illegal activities, often involving fraud in China.

Police were also investigating whether they had violated immigration laws exceeding their visas.

Last week, Philippine authorities arrested 342 Chinese workers in a raid on an unlicensed gaming operation.

In September, police arrested five Chinese citizens accused of stealing money by hacking bank ATMs. Chinese citizens were also arrested with gold smuggling this year.

Nepal and China signed a mutual assistance treaty in criminal matters during a visit to Nepal by President Xi Jinping in October.

China has been increasing its investment in Nepal in recent years in areas such as roads, power plants and hospitals.

More than 134,000 Chinese tourists visited Nepal between January and October of this year, an increase of 9.2 percent over the same period of 2018, according to data from the Nepal Tourism Board.