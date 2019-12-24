NeNe Leakes has useful safety tips for women taking Uber in the middle of the night

NeNe Leakes shared some pretty useful tips for women who plan to ride the Uber in the middle of the night. Check out his post here.

‘Great facts! Pay attention! And once you're in the car, close the door and open it as if your clothes were stuck in the door to see if the CHILD LOCK is activated! If the door does not open, tell the driver that your coat is stuck in the door, and you need to open it! When the door opens, COME OUT !!!!!!!!! "

This managed to trigger an intense debate in the comments, as you will see below.

Somoene said: "Amazing advice, but I'm also crying with laughter," and another follower posted this: "Good advice (I'm not sure about the knife!) We also have problems with Uber here in the UK."

One commenter wrote: "Get the noon application to ask the emergency police and Life 360 ​​to track you and your friends," and an Instagram installer said: "I love this! I also share my location with a close relative or friend so they know where I am. "

Another follower said, "I'm laughing because I can hear you say this. Honestly great advice!" And someone else posted this: "It's not good, we should promote violence … There is much good and bad with this statement."

A fan wrote: & # 39; And check and make sure they don't have the child insurance BEFORE entering and close the door & # 39 ;, and someone said: & # 39; First you must make sure that the child insurance is not activated in the back seat before you enter. Because then you are in real trouble.

Apart from this, recently, NeNe told his fans that the most real people are also the ones who will be treated badly.



