NBA YoungBoy provokes rumors of reconciliation with Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Jr.

Fans suspect that the rapper born in 1999 and Iyanna Mayweather currently enjoy a snowy trip in Salt Lake City, Utah, after the latter shares images of the trip on Instagram Stories.

Despite having bothered her previously, it seems that NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy never broke again) is being with Iyanna Mayweather again. The two rumors of reconciliation cause people to suspect that they are currently enjoying a snowy trip in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Taking Instagram stories on Monday, December 23, Iyanna was documented riding a motorcycle with a man. The man's face could not be seen while covering it with a helmet, but many were convinced that YoungBoy was the one behind the mask. Moreover, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. there was a shout "Hold on Kentrell (real name of YoungBoy)" in the clip.

Neither YoungBoy nor Iyanna have responded to the rumors. If the rumors are true, most likely he broke up with his current girlfriend Young lyric, with whom he has only dated for a few weeks.

Iyanna confirmed that she started dating YoungBoy in February. However, the couple separated only a month after the rapper seemed to accuse her of cutting the tires of her Mercedes Maybach. Then he made a song about it, releasing a remixed version of Michael Jackson"Dianna dirty." Instead of Dianna, he changed the title to "Dirty Iyanna".

The song went viral on the Internet, and many used it against Iyanna. Apparently, that bothered her because she later shared a series of tweets that said: "The Internet leaves me breathless. You are always trying to find something to do something wrong. Leave me alone." Then he added: "Now I see why people commit suicide because of the Internet."

His relationship with YoungBoy aside, Iyanna recently received a huge Christmas gift from his father, a Mercedes-AMG V8 Biturbo. The former boxer shared several images of the vehicle on his Instagram account and tagged his daughter, who then replied: "Oh! Oh! Oh! Thank you very much dad!