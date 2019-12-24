NBA star Isaiah Thomas suspended 2 games after facing a 76ers fan

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two NBA games for entering the stands during Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers to face a 76ers fan.

Thomas was ejected at the end of the last quarter of the game after he entered the stands and verbally faced a fan at the Wells Fargo Center.

The NBA star says the fan had "his two middle fingers up and said, & # 39; F * ck you, b * tch, & # 39; three times."

"I will never be disrespected in any way. My dad taught me at an early age, never let anyone call you by your name. No matter who I am, that is not going to happen. When I missed the first free throw and did the second, I'm running backwards, the fan lifted both middle fingers and said: & # 39; f * ck you, b * tchh & # 39; three times. Then the wait time is over and I go in the stands and Confront him. I said, "Don't be disrespectful." That calm. I'm a man first and foremost, and being a fan. His response was, "I'm sorry, I just wanted ice cream." Because if you lose two shots free, fans get ice cream, "he explained.

"So that was what happened, and I came back. I told security who it was so they could be kicked out of the game. No way, form or form I should allow at all. I've been in a league for a while. that fans will say whatever they want. But never call me by my name, because I would never do that to anyone else. That crossed the line. I have children, I have a family. That's not right at all. I just went to tell him that. " In no way disrespectful, as calm as I am now, and those were the three things I said, and that was his answer. "