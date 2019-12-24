NBA star Isaiah Thomas suspended 2 games after facing a 76ers fan

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two NBA games for entering the stands during Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers to face a 76ers fan.

Thomas was ejected at the end of the last quarter of the game after he entered the stands and verbally faced a fan at the Wells Fargo Center.

