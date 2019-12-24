NBA on Christmas Day: five live games in Sky Sports Action | NBA News

%MINIFYHTML89db66372a61120705126195b2720b989% %MINIFYHTML89db66372a61120705126195b2720b9810%

Prepare for a five-game NBA party on Christmas Day, live in Sky Sports Action starting at 5 p.m., with two heavyweight clashes: Bucks @ 76ers and Clippers @ Lakers.

NBA Christmas Day live on Sky Sports Celtics @ Raptors | 5pm | Sky Sports Action

Bucks @ 76ers | 7:30 pm | Sky Sports Action

Rockets @ Warriors | 10pm | Sky Sports Action

Clippers @ Lakers | 1am | Sky Sports Action

Pelicans @ Nuggets | 3:30 am | Sky Sports Action

Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors, 5pm, Sky Sports Action

Image:

Kemba Walker ends at the edge during the Celtics victory over Golden State



The Raptors, who defend the NBA champions, receive their rivals from the Atlantic Division of the Boston Celtics in the opening game on Christmas Day.

Toronto (21-9) entered the game amid an injury crisis with incumbents Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell, all indefinitely after recovering blows in last week's victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

%MINIFYHTML89db66372a61120705126195b2720b9811% %MINIFYHTML89db66372a61120705126195b2720b9812%

Despite those setbacks, the Raptors won five straight wins, including a record 30-point return of the franchise against the Dallas Mavericks, before the Indiana Pacers broke their streak Monday night.

The Celtics (20-7) arrive at Christmas with three consecutive victories and with Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at the top of their games. The trio combined to get 78 points on Sunday night when Boston easily dispatched the Charlotte Hornets 119-93.

Marcus Smart, who wasted time with an eye infection, is unlikely to face the Raptors again. Gordon Hayward has missed the last three games with a foot injury.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 pm, Sky Sports Action

Image:

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores on the edge against the Dallas Mavericks



MVP defender Giannis Antetokounmpo takes Milwaukee to Philadelphia to face Joel Embiid and the Sixers in what could be a preview of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bucks (27-4) lead the Eastern Conference thanks to an 18-game winning streak that was finally eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks on December 17. The 76ers (22-10) opened the season with 14 straight wins at home, but have lost to their three most recent games at the Wells Fargo Center.

















5:09



Mike Tuck joins the Heatcheck team to anticipate the clash of Christmas days between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers.



The great defensive lineup of the 76ers of Embiid, Al Horford, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons will provide Antetokounmpo with one of the strongest events he will face this season.

However, so far, no team has found an answer for the dominant game of the & # 39; Greek Freak & # 39 ;, which averages 31.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors, 10pm, Sky Sports Action

Image:

James Harden faces one on one on the perimeter against the Cavaliers



What should have been a great confrontation will probably be a unilateral issue thanks to the injuries that have decimated the Warriors season.

Without Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson in a Golden State uniform (6-24), the responsibility will fall on D & # 39; Angelo Russell to somehow keep up with the Rockets' high-scoring offense.

James Harden has repeatedly demonstrated his elite scoring skills, either with his hypnotic dribble and his units to the baskets or from long distance with his three-point recoil mark. The 2017-18 MVP leads the league in scoring with 38.6 points per game, while providing 7.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds each time.

The Rockets (20-9) possess an offensive threat of grieving in the form of Russell Westbrook. Also a former MVP, Westbrook is scoring 23.9 points per game and the intensity and pace of his game makes up for the slower and more deliberate game of his teammate Harden.

LA Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers, 1am, Sky Sports Action

Image:

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George prepared to defend against the Boston Celtics



The main event on Christmas Day is the last chapter of the Battle of Los Angeles, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis facing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Lakers (24-6) lead the Western Conference and the spectacular interaction between James and Davis has triggered memories of the Magic Johnson-80 Showtime Lakers.

However, both players lost the practice on Monday and consider themselves questionable to face rivals in the city. James faced Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets with thoracic muscular tension in his back and Davis suffered a knee injury on Sunday when he fell awkwardly during the game.

















5:27



Mike Miller joins the Heatcheck team to anticipate the Christmas Day meeting between the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.



The preseason title favorites, the Clippers (22-10) have not yet played their enormous potential constantly, but, even with George wasting extended time at the beginning of the season and Leonard not playing in consecutive games, they have shown They have the depth to keep up with the best teams in the West.

While Leonard (25.5 points per game) and George (24.2 points per game) lead the way, the Clippers also have firepower from the bank in the form of dynamic duo Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, who average more than 19 points per game .

Both teams are in the top 10 of the NBA in terms of offensive and defensive qualification. If both have their full strength, expect a complete epic encounter with an intense atmosphere of playoff level.

New Orleans Pelicans @ Denver Nuggets, 3:30 am, Sky Sports Action

Image:

Nikola Jokic roars in celebration during Denver's victory over Phoenix



The prolonged absence of the general recruitment selection No. 1 has left the Pelicans (8-23) treading water near the foot of the Western Conference. Alvin Gentry's team has won only twice in its last 10 outings.

Without Williamson, veteran guard Jrue Holiday and young striker Brandon Ingram have led the way to New Orleans, but that hasn't been enough to keep them from sliding into the Western standings.

On the contrary, the Nuggets (21-8) occupy second place in the West thanks to a current winning streak of seven games. Directed by the magic that happens in the 7-foot Serbian center Nikola Jokic, Denver is fulfilling its preseason promise to improve on its trip to the Western Conference semifinals last season.

Unlike last year, when the Nuggets business card was their skillful offense, the defense has been at the heart of Denver's success so far. They occupy second place in the NBA in defensive qualification, allowing their opponents 103.3 points per 100 possessions. Only Milwaukee Bucks have a better rating.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.