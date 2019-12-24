Miss Diva Wildcard from LIVA | filmfare.com

LIVE To lose Diva The 2020 National Audition Round took place on December 20 at the famous studios, Mumbai, and it was a big deal. Wearing the LIVA fluid fabric designed by Mariam Khan, the girls looked stunning.

While 19 contestants of the top 20 finalists have been chosen by an esteemed jury composed of Lara Dutta, Srishti Sawhney, Vartika Singh, Shefali Sood, Ranimol, Lubna Adam to compete in the LIVA To lose Diva Final rounds of 2020, there is ONE that has been opened for public voting.

This entry will take place through the LIVA To lose Diva Wild card contest hosted at LIVA fluid fashion website. People can vote for their favorite contestant among the 5 girls chosen as wild card tickets based on their caliber, which gives them the opportunity to fulfill their dream and reach the final. The wild card winner will be selected with a combination of public voting and members of the internal jury.

Voting is open: from December 23, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. on December 29, 2019, at 11:59 p.m., and the winner will be announced on December 30, 2019.

Baptized LIVA To lose Diva Wild card participant, the winner will be part of the final 20 where each of the finalists travel through four cities, undergo extensive training and preparation to perfect them for the Grand Final where the next LIVA will take place To lose Diva 2020 will be crowned in February.

Vote now: https://www.livafluidfashion.com/livamissdivawildcard/#wildcardcontestant

Vaishnavi Ganesh

Ritika Nayak

Naveli Deshmukh

Aneesha Rane