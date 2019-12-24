Miley Cyrus shares a heartfelt message about what she would have been and Liam Hemsworth's first wedding anniversary

Miley Cyrus may have admitted that she feels lonely now that the holidays are just around the corner, but now she returned to social media to tell her followers that she is also focusing on being "kind,quot; to herself.

Today, December 23, it is actually celebrated what would have been the first wedding anniversary of Miley and Liam Hemsworth if they had not decided to divorce after no more than eight months of marriage.

Although the decision to end things seems to be the right one in regards to Miley, the quote itself still has many different emotions and has obviously been feeling them.

He arrived at his IG account earlier today to write: ‘I've been trying to be super nice to myself and even if it's just a walk with my mom or my dogs in the morning! Movement is an important ingredient for self-love / care! Take a break, relax, enjoy your hot meals, enjoy the sweets we usually try to stay away from, but also muuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuyy!

The image attached to the message he wanted to share with his fans showed her exercising and wearing the shape of her life with a black sports bra from Calvin Klein and a pair of gray sweatpants.

He was posting on an exercise bench, with his toned abs exposed, which made many of his followers jealous or motivated to follow in his footsteps.

On his exercise routine, he added: ‘Today I did a light round of Pilates to release some healthy endorphins and I felt super positive and uplifted after my practice. Even if it's for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing! "



