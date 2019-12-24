Miley Cyrus finally files for divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

The former actress of & # 39; Hannah Montana & # 39; celebrates Christmas by having her lawyer present the necessary documents in court to divorce her separated husband.

Up News Info –

Miley Cyrus started Christmas by requesting a divorce from her separated husband, Liam Hemsworth.

TMZ reportedly reported that the former couple resolved the details of their divorce and Miley's lawyer will present legal documents on Tuesday, December 24.

The news comes only one day after the first wedding anniversary of the previous couple. Miley and Liam exchanged vows on December 23, 2018 in Tennessee, but the marriage only lasted a few months.

Miley will keep all the couple's pets.

Hemsworth initially filed for divorce from the "Wrecking Ball" singer in August, citing irreconcilable differences.

Miley is currently dating another Australian, Cody Simpson, while Liam has been linked to the model Gabriella Brooks.