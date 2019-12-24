Milano defends himself after announcing the pregnancy in a public event since Meek Mill is not happy

%MINIFYHTML54a4dfaa1970a1686cddd1e81fb593a09% %MINIFYHTML54a4dfaa1970a1686cddd1e81fb593a010%

The rumored girlfriend of the Philadelphia rapper explains why she chose to throw the bomb in her fashion show, insisting that it was never her intention to make headlines in gossip blogs.

Milano di Rouge She made a surprise announcement by showing the baby's bump in her fashion show, but her rumored boyfriend meek mill He was apparently not happy. When the rapper deleted his Instagram account, Milano went to his own IG page to explain why he decided to announce his pregnancy in such a public environment.

The future mother explained that, as a creative mind, she didn't want to announce the baby's news "to the world or even to [her] family with just a picture of [her] belly". The Philadelphia fashion designer continued: "I wanted to create a moment that I could appreciate and remember forever."

Despite being in the headlines, Milano insisted that appearing on gossip blogs was not his goal. "I'm not a celebrity. I'm just a hardworking business woman who uses my brand and platform to inspire others to realize their dreams and never give up on their dreams, and that's how I would like her to stay." .

"I don't want to be part of that negative world of blogs," he continued. "I am a human being, I do not want to wake up to public statements about my private life. I want to continue deciding what I want to share on social networks and what I do not want to be shared and I have every right to do so. ..So please respect that. "

Meek Mill was not present when Milano announced that he was expecting a baby, but shortly after the news appeared on the Internet, the rapper deactivated his IG and posted an image of flowers thrown into a trash can on Twitter. No explanation was given, but many speculated that the bouquet could have been sent as a congratulation to the baby and that he was upset that he wanted to keep it private.