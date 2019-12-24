Mikel Arteta appoints the Arsenal coaching staff | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc94431e14b903e7707deffc016df4de79% %MINIFYHTMLc94431e14b903e7707deffc016df4de710%

Mikel Arteta has confirmed the new additions to his coaching staff

Mikel Arteta has appointed his team of coaches in Arsenal, with Freddie Ljungberg confirmed as one of three assistants.

Arteta left his post as deputy manager of Manchester City, working under Pep Guardiola, last week to succeed Unai Emery as head coach of Arsenal.

Ljungberg, who assumed the interim position of the team for six games, remains as assistant coach with Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round.

Stuivenberg is currently assistant manager of Wales, and also previously worked with Louis van Gaal at Manchester United, and will continue his role with Wales until after the European Championship in the summer.

Albert Stuivenberg worked with Louis van Gaal at Manchester United

Arteta has also brought Round, who was part of the backroom staff of David Moyes in Everton and Manchester United.

Round also worked in the England coaches organization and held the position of football director at Aston Villa.

Steve Round meets Mikel Arteta for his time at the Everton together

Inaki Cana Pavon enters as Brentford goalkeeper coach to work with Sal Bibbo.

Pavon previously worked in Spain and Denmark after starting his career as a player in Barcelona.

Arteta said: "I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches by my side. They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking.

"Together with the talented people we have in the club, they will already be key people for us to return to the winning forms."