Michael B. Jordan's graduation photos revive the criticism of his love for white women

The photos of the star of & # 39; Black Panther & # 39; with his date when he was in 12th grade they just appeared online, which sparked conversations that it could be the last time he was with a black woman.

Michael B. JordanThe taste so judged by women has re-emerged in an online discussion after their graduation photos came to the web. In the backspace images, the "Creed"The star, who was in 12th grade at the time in the photos, posed with her date, a black woman, who wore a sleeveless dress. The two smiled when he put her hand on her waist and she leaned down to be close to her.

While the photos seem to be sweet, people couldn't help but mention Michael's supposed current love for white women. "I told everyone that he also likes black women," one justified his opinion about the 32-year-old man, accused of only dating white women.

But many others believe that his high school graduation date was possibly the last black woman in the "Black Panther"He dated a star." Prolly was the last black girl she dated, "said one. Another agreed and wrote:" The last black queen she has been with. "

Some other similar comments said: "That was the last time he was with a black girl", "Definitely one of the last times they saw him with a black woman smh lol", "I haven't been with a girl that chocolate since then, "and" Awww … when he hadn't done it and he liked black women. Now he's rich and he likes white women. "

But someone thinks that people made a hard judgment about the piece of the movie. "Everyone wants Michael b Jordan to hate black women so much just so they can find a reason why they don't like hahaha," the Instagram user said to people's criticism.

Michael is currently dating the Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra, who enlisted the "Fantastic four"Actor to star in his music video for his song" Whoa. "He recently caused a stir online after some social media users claimed he was half black despite his Iranian ancestry.

"My dad was brown and had an afro. We also have black people in Iran. All colors. My mom is clear and has green / brown eyes," he wrote on Twitter in February. In another publication, she denied it was white and described herself as "Middle Eastern and brown."