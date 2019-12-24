Mets reliever Dellin Betances

The Mets have added to their bullpen.

The team reportedly announced Tuesday that the Mets on Christmas Eve agreed to reach an agreement with free agent Dellin Betances.

Betances changes train D to line 7, spending his entire career with Yankee rivals before signing with the Mets. In his career, Betances launched a 2.36 ERA almost exclusively out of the bullpen, making only one start in 2011, his first contact with the major league action.

Betances: signing bonus of 5.3M + salary of 2.2M 2020. Player option 6M 2021 with purchase of 3M if not exercising. 10.5 million guarantee – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 24, 2019

Betances comes from a difficult season in which he only threw 2/3 of an inning on September 15 after dealing with shoulder injuries during the season. An Achilles injury suffered in that one appearance left him out for the rest of the season.

This move helps the Mets bullpen, which was among the worst in the majors last season. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen tried to fix his bullpen before the 2019 season by switching to Edwin Díaz, a move that didn't work exactly in Diaz's first season in Queens; Díaz launched a 5.59 ERA in 66 games and had trouble closing games throughout the season.

Betances should be very well placed in the last entries for the Mets in a bullpen featuring Diaz, Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson and Seth Lugo.