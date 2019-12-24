Meghan Markle was accused of doing a photo shoot of her face on a family Christmas card with Prince Harry and Archie Harrison

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this week when they released their electronic Christmas card that featured the couple with their seven-month-old son, Archie Harrison. But, some fans immediately began calling them with accusations that they had touched Markle's face on the card.

The black and white photo shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sitting by a Christmas tree while Archie crawls towards the camera. But even though Harry and Meghan are sitting the same distance behind Archie, Harry's face is a bit blurry while Meghan's is completely focused.

We only share the sweetest Christmas card of our president and vice president, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas to all! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl – The Queen & # 39; s Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

After fans started tweeting about the photo, Daily mail Picture Desk decided to investigate a bit by smoothing the shadows on Meghan's face, and that seemed to reveal that the Duchess's face was added to the image.

The media explained that it is possible that the image of Meghan's face was taken from another photo in the photo shoot and then added to the published photo.

"Look at Meghan's face, it's painted with Photoshop," a skeptic tweeted. “His face is clear and everything else is blurred. Archie & # 39; s is also purchased in a photo. "

Another fan added: “This is possibly the worst image with Photoshop I've seen. And again with black and white.

Professional photographer Max Cisotti, who has worked in the industry for almost three decades and has owned celebrity photography agencies, said The Daily Mail That "something is not right,quot; with the photo.

Cisotti explained that it has to do with the focal plane. Harry and Meghan are parallel in the photo, so if one is focused, the other would be. It is clear that the couple is side by side in the photo and Harry is not later.

Just badly retouched. Look at Archie's left shoulder, it looks like someone was lifting his sweater from behind because one side is abnormally taller. Part of Harry's ass is missing and he seems to be sitting in the air on the carpet. – WNY 😷 (@ wcny228) December 24, 2019

Cisotti said it seems that Meghan's face has been retouched with Photoshop from another image. He said there are two lights on Archie's face because there are two white highlights in his left pupil.

When it comes to Meghan's shadow, you can't really see the hairline on her left, all you can see is her face. This means that one of two things happened: they deliberately blurred everything and then improved the details only on his face or his face was Photoshopped from another photo.

Cisotti said the first option would be "peculiar,quot;, so he thinks the Photoshop option is what happened because his face is focused.

“Then his face overlapped or improved considerably. You can't change the laws of physics, no matter who you are, ”said Cisotti.

The photo, which was taken by her friend Janina Gavankar, was first brought to the public's attention through the unverified Twitter account The Queen's Commonwealth Trust as a moving GIF, along with the title: " Simply by sharing the sweetest Christmas card of our president and vice president – President, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, merry Christmas to all!

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent the card via email to their friends and staff, while sending hard copies to their family members.



