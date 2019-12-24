Megan Thee Stallion talks in tears about celebrating the holidays without her mother

WENN / Avalon

The successful & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; He opens up with his fans about being vulnerable during the holidays, which marks the first vacation he will spend without his late mother and grandmother.

Megan Thee Stallion She is becoming sincere in her latest post on Instagram. The creator of hits "Hot Girl Summer" opens up with his fans about being vulnerable during the holidays, which marks the first vacation he will spend without his mother, who died in March.

In the video, Megan could be seen trying to hold back tears while talking about his mother Holly "Holly-Wood" Thomas, who died of a tumor. "This year I lost my mother and my grandmother in the same month," said the 24-year-old. "Although all these positive things have been happening to me, and I've been trying to do good, I've tried to keep a smile on my face, stay strong, be happy for me and my other grandmother and the rest of my family, it's quite hard ".

"This is the first Christmas I am [going through] without them, and I just wanted to give my beauties some hope that they might be going through something too," he added. "I just wanted to spread some positivity and tell you to keep a positive attitude, to be kind in your difficult times because the pain does not last forever. Try not to stay in a dark place. Always try to be kind to others because you never know what they are going through. "

When subtitling the clip, Megan wrote: "It is very difficult for me to open up and be vulnerable most of the time, but I know that I am not the only person who deals with these feelings during the holidays."

"I see that many of my beauties control me. In my DM they ask me how I am and just show me a lot of love and it really moved me," he continued writing. "I am definitely still in a bad place when it comes to the issue of my mother and my great grandmother, but they raised me to be strong, so I will continue to be strong and make them proud of me."

"I know that the pain is temporary and I will continue to improve and become the woman my mother knew she could be! Just remember to try to always be kind to people, control them, elevate your loved ones because you never know what that people are going through internally, "he concluded.

Upon revealing the devastating news in March, Megan posted a photo of her with her mother. "The best mother in the world," subtitled the complement. "The strongest woman on the planet. I can't even put together complete sentences in RIP mom."