Mason Rudolph: Pittsburgh Steelers places quarterback on injured reserve | NFL news





Mason Rudolph has been placed in the injured reserve

The Steelers placed quarterback Mason Rudolph in the injured reserve on Tuesday, which means Pittsburgh will depend on rookie Devlin Hodges this weekend while the team competes for the final wild card spot in the AFC.

Hodges started last Sunday's game at the New York Jets and was retired in the second quarter in favor of Rudolph. But when Rudolph suffered a left shoulder injury in the second half, Hodges returned.

Rudolph, a second-year QB from the state of Oklahoma, took office as headline when Ben Roethlisberger was injured in reserve with an elbow injury in September.

Rudolph appeared in 10 games in the year, starting eight, counting a 5-3 record.

He completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns.

With Rudolph out, Paxton Lynch, recruited in the first round in 2016 by the Denver Broncos, will support Hodges.

"Whatever they need me to do, I will be ready to go," Lynch told reporters on Monday. "That's why they brought me here, to help this team win if they called me, so that's why I'm going to be ready."

In a corresponding move, the Steelers activated the J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad.

The Steelers (8-7) will play against the Ravens (13-2) in Baltimore on Sunday. To secure a place in the playoffs, they need a victory and a defeat or draw by the Tennessee Titans, who meet the Houston Texans.

The Steelers could also reach the playoffs with a draw and a loss of the Titans, or losses of them and the Titans and a victory of the Indianapolis Colts and a defeat or draw of the Oakland Raiders.