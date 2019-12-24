Martin Scorsese leads & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; to Netflix because he is desperate

Wenn

The filmmaker says he was forced to join forces with the broadcast service of his latest gangster movie after being rejected by film studios.

Martin Scorsese has admitted that it was "despair" that led him to team up with the Netflix streaming service for his latest movie "the Irish".

The filmmaker met with Robert de Niro Y Joe Pesci for the gangster movie, who saw him working with Al Pacino for the first time, but he told The Hollywood Reporter that launching the project was not easy.

Explaining that traditional studies could not afford the $ 140 million budget required for the cutting-edge aging elimination technology used in the film, he confessed that he turned to Netflix as a last resort.

"The studies were simply not interested in The Irishman. What they would do with something like that, they thought it was not enough, particularly because I had to do the CGI," he said. "De Niro and I had not taken a photo since 1995, casino, and over the years we wanted to make another movie. And he comes up with this book that (the screenwriter) Eric Roth gave him (& # 39; I heard you paint houses & # 39; by Charles Brandt). "

The couple began working on the project in 2009, with Scorsese insisting that they had "solved everything" but simply "could not get the financing."

"Then I received a call from (manager-producer) Rick Yorn, who said: & # 39; Are you interested in Netflix? & # 39;" he recalled. "The main thing for me was creative freedom. The compensation is that he is a streamer. I said: & # 39; But it will be shown in theaters, right? & # 39;"

"The Irishman" had a limited theater performance in November, which made him eligible for the 2020 Oscars, before reaching Netflix later that month. However, the director confessed that "maybe" he would have continued with the agreement of Netflix, even if they had not been able to agree on a theatrical career.

"It had to be done," he said.