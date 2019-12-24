Marshawn Lynch signs an agreement with the Seattle Seahawks for the rest of the season

Marshawn Lynch will officially return to the football field. He and the Seattle Seahawks just closed a deal, which will have him on his list once again.

According to Illustrated Sports, the news of the Marshawn and the Seahawks meeting comes after news began that they were open to the meeting and that Marshawn had planned to meet with the team on Monday, and take a physical exam as well.

His agent Doug Hendrickson tweeted about the moment and said: “My son @MoneyLynch has returned! Boom, come on! “The news about his agreement with the team comes after two of the Seattle runners were recently injured.

This is the second time Marshawn leaves retirement. He played with the Seahawks from 2010-2015 and won a Super Bowl with them in 2014. He later retired after the 2015 season, but then requested reinstatement in 2017.

The Seahawks changed it to Oakland Raiders where he played for two seasons, however, he retired again after the 2018 season.

In addition to welcoming Marshawn to the team, the Seahawks also signed Robert Turbin, who played with the team during the first three years of his NFL career.

And how are Marshawn Lynch's feet at 33? I'm glad you asked. pic.twitter.com/fI3sQQc5VD – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2019

Source: https://www.si.com/nfl/2019/12/24/marshawn-lynch-returns-seahawks-remainder-of-season

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94