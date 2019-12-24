Mario Mandzukic completes the Juventus Al-Duhail movement | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Mario Mandzukic has committed his future to Al-Duhail

Mario Mandzukic has completed his Juventus move to Qatari side Al-Duhail.

The 33-year-old forward, who hasn't played a competitive game for Juventus since Maurizio Sarri was named head coach in June, made 117 appearances for the club scoring 30 goals.

He previously played for Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid.

Manchester United made a late move for Mandzukic in the summer transfer window after an attempt to sign Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala collapsed.

However, the Premier League club ended its search for Croatia's international on the day of the deadline.

Al-Duhail is the best in the Qatar Star League.

Recent Articles

David Oyelowo's wife fought at the first Christmas dinner with his Nigerian family

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennThe actor of & # 39; Selma & # 39; It opens in a British television interview about how his wife Jessica had problems...
Read more

Bellator 237: Fedor vs. Fight date. Rampage, price, how to watch, live stream

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Bellator heads to the Far East for the first time on Saturday, December 28, as they partner with Rizin Fighting...
Read more

Drake ends the rumored enmity with The Weeknd with the single & # 39; & # 39; War & # 39; & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ollie Millington / WireImage Friends again?Monday, the day before Christmas Eve, Duck released a new single and a music video, "War,quot;,...
Read more

Da Baby said he was illegally arrested by Charlotte police

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Da Baby turned to her social media account to address something that happened the other night, before Christmas. He has a rather unpleasant encounter,...
Read more

Taylor Swift & # 39; & # 39; played with the idea & # 39; & # 39; to change this letter from &...

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Getty Images for Entercom Did you ever wonder how Taylor Swift wrote "Lover?" Well, you're in luck.The 30-year-old singer interrupted her...
Read more
©