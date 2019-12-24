Mario Mandzukic completes the Juventus Al-Duhail movement | Soccer news





Mario Mandzukic has committed his future to Al-Duhail

Mario Mandzukic has completed his Juventus move to Qatari side Al-Duhail.

The 33-year-old forward, who hasn't played a competitive game for Juventus since Maurizio Sarri was named head coach in June, made 117 appearances for the club scoring 30 goals.

He previously played for Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid.

Manchester United made a late move for Mandzukic in the summer transfer window after an attempt to sign Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala collapsed.

However, the Premier League club ended its search for Croatia's international on the day of the deadline.

Al-Duhail is the best in the Qatar Star League.