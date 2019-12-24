Mariah Carey rates the ex-babysitter's claim & # 39; legally and factually unfounded & # 39;

WENN / Instar

In the legal documents she presented, Maria Burgues states that the creator of successes & # 39; All I want for Christmas is you & # 39; he fired her after she complained that she was unfairly paid and a terrible bodyguard.

Up News Info –

Mariah CareyThe wonderful Christmas has been destroyed by a new demand from a former nanny.

While the pop superstar celebrates Christmas number one in the United States and a new video full of stars for her success "All I want for Christmas is you," has been named in the new legal documents presented by a woman named Maria Burgues, who claims that he worked for the singer from the end of 2017 to the beginning of 2018.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, the applicant states that she flew around the world as Mariah's nanny to her twins Monroe and Morocco, but that they did not pay her fairly. He also alleges that Carey and his assistants did not allow him to take the necessary breaks to rest and eat, even though he was working 24 hours for the star.

Burgues also claims that one of Mariah's bodyguards treated her terribly and when she complained about him she was fired.

The plaintiff demands the wages she is supposedly owed and the damages.

<br />

A representative of Mariah tells TMZ: "This is a legal and factually unfounded claim that will be defended vigorously."

>