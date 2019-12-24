Madonna and Guy Ritchie involved in a new legal battle

Instagram

The successful & # 39; Material Girl & # 39; and her ex-husband are involved in a new legal dispute before Christmas when the male principal files a motion in their divorce case.

Up News Info –

Ex partner Virgin Y Guy ritchie They have been involved in a mysterious legal dispute just before Christmas, December 25.

The couple ended their separation in 2008, but any dispute related to their children Rocco, 19, and David, 14, are treated by the New York court.

Judge Deborah Kaplan, who oversees the case, must still rule on the motion.

Christmas was the cause of a previous dispute between Madonna and her ex, after they discussed where Rocco would spend Christmas in 2015.

Judge Kaplan ordered his son to return from London, where he lived with the filmmaker, to New York for Christmas, but refused, which resulted in a long battle for custody that was finally resolved in September 2016, with Rocco staying with his father.

It is not known if the new legal outbreak is due to a similar issue.

The successful "Material Girl" will head to the United Kingdom next month, as it must begin a residency at the London Palladium on January 27.