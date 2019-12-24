Macclesfield vs Grimsby to move forward in Boxing Day | Soccer news





Macclesfield Town has already had games against Crewe and Plymouth postponed this month

Macclesfield has avoided postponing a third meeting this month as his Boxing Day encounter with Grimsby was approved.

The EFL suspended the Macclesfield game at its home in Plymouth on Saturday after the local security advisory group issued the club with a "zero capacity warning."

The Macclesfield home game against Crewe on December 7 was postponed after players and staff went on strike for unpaid wages.

The Silkmen have already been deducted six points this season and will face more penalties for the postponed Plymouth game.

But Grimsby confirmed that his Sky Bet League Two game will be played at Moss Rose, saying that the EFL has confirmed that enough security measures have been taken.

An EFL statement said: "On Thursday of last week, the local Security Advisory Group (SAG) notified the club of a zero capacity notice and, as a result, its meeting against Plymouth Argyle did not take place on Saturday, the 21st December.

"After the postponement, the club, with the assistance of the EFL, has continued working to find a solution that guarantees compliance with more accessories, and the SAG is now satisfied that the requirements of the safety certificate have been met."

"The club received a six-point deduction on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of non-payment of wages and breach of their fixed obligations. Four other points were suspended as a result of the charges."

"The club will now face an additional charge for failing to meet its meeting with Plymouth Argyle. That game has been reorganized for Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:45 pm."