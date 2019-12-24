LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Tottenham has failed with his appeal against the red card of Heung-Min Son received in the 2-0 loss on Sunday against Chelsea.

Chelsea's end, Willian, says he would be happy to stay at the club until he is 40 and is currently in talks about his future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Paul Pogba could start with Manchester United against Newcastle, as he seeks to return completely from the injury.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the last two Liverpool games of 2019 due to an ankle ligament injury.

The multi-faceted Ben Stokes missed training on Christmas Eve before England's first test against South Africa on boxing day after his father entered the Johannesburg hospital with a serious illness.