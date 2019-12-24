Lizzo Hater argues that it is popular only because of the "obesity epidemic."

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Lizzo will not only let the enemies trample on her! The open star responded to a troll that suggested that the only reason it is popular is the so-called "obesity epidemic."

So is! They embarrassed the singer and, in response, Lizzo let them know that there are many real reasons why fans like to listen to her and that they have nothing to do with her weight.

Of course, the most obvious would be his talent when writing his own music.

As mentioned, his applause returned after an enemy argued that "Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in the United States." Instead of encouraging people to improve, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are fine as they are. Unfortunately, many of these people die of diabetes and heart disease. "

Lizzo was nominated in no less than 8 categories of the Grammy Awards, so she had a boost of confidence even more than usual.

In other words, responding was nothing to her and also pointed out that they just wanted attention, which she gladly gave them.

She told the rude user that "I am popular because I write good songs and I have talent and perform shows of an hour and a half full of love. The only person who needs improvement is you. Keep my name in your mouth and look in the mirror before coming to get me. Here's the attention he ordered. "


