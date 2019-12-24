LISTEN: Will Greenwood's Christmas Podcast: a review of the rugby decade | Rugby Union News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/24/19 11:10 AM

In this festive podcast episode, James Gemmell joins Will Greenwood to look back and remember his favorite moments of the last decade.

From 2010 to 2019, Will chooses an event every year and ranges from tours of British and Irish lions, to World Rugby Cups, to James Haskell's infamous "song of song."

Will also tells us how his Christmas is happening and how he once tried to organize an end-of-season event that sings and dances all the time between the European Champions and the Super Rugby Winners in Abu Dhabi, something you should listen to if you have ever He wondered why this type of shock does not exist in rugby.

Listen to all that and much more with this Christmas edition of the Will Greenwood podcast – Happy Holidays!

