Lil Wayne breaks the silence after drugs and weapons were reportedly found on his private plane

Instagram

The creator of successes & # 39; A Milli & # 39; He turns to social networks so that his online followers know how he felt about his private plane being raided by federal agents in Miami.

Up News Info –

little Wayne He spoke after the private plane, which took him and his entourage from California to Miami, was raided by federal authorities. It is rumored that drugs and a firearm were discovered on the plane when the police executed a search warrant.

"All right! I think they thought I was talking about a & # 39; Pack & # 39; different in my last tweet. But anyway! PACK PASE GO !!!" The rapper joked on Twitter, making a subtle reference to the alleged drug arrest while mentioning his previous tweet where he cheered on his favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers.

Lil Wayne makes a joke about his recent meeting with federal agents

According to reports, the Miami-Dade police and federal authorities obtained a search warrant after being informed about the alleged transport of drugs. The private plane was stopped and raided once it landed in Miami on Monday, December 23. Cocaine and a gun were reportedly found on the plane.

Weezy was "authorized" by federal investigators hours later, said his lawyer Howard Srebnick. Nor were immediate charges filed.

The legal drama came only a couple of weeks after the rapper was caught with his hands in the dough carrying grass in Riyadh. His pot was confiscated, but fortunately they let him go. Once back on American soil, he expressed his frustrations and promised not to step on the capital of Saudi Arabia again.

As a result, the 37-year-old New Orleans musician was criticized. He was called for not respecting the country's rule. Others said he should be grateful that he was not sent to prison despite the country's strict excavation policies. He eliminated his angry tweet in the middle of the violent reaction.