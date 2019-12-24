Lil Mo's abusive and cheating husband spat and served him a hot drink

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Instagram

Allegedly, Karl Dargan was drunk when he spit angry at his wife and threw a hot drink in front of his children during a heated discussion about what a family day was supposed to be.

Up News Info
Lil Mo opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her separated husband, professional boxer Karl Dargan. He was beaten with numerous accusations of deception during his five years of marriage and his abusive behavior was the straw that filled the glass for her.

In a new interview, Mo revealed that Dargan spit on her while her children were there during a heated discussion that began because she went to MIA in what was supposed to be a family day. The boxer also poured hot tea angrily and threw a phone at him.

The couple fought after returning from "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition"He was drunk and started yelling at him. He recorded his altercation and played the audio in court to request protection against abuse against him.

While in an abusive relationship, he was also struggling with his opioid addiction, which he had already addressed on his Instagram. She said in the interview that it was completely clean.

The drama between Lil Mo and Karl Dargan was narrated on television in reality shows like "R&B Divas","Love and Hip Hop: New York","Marriage Boot Camp"Y"Couples Court with Cutlers"In" Marriage Boot Camp, "he admitted that it was difficult for him to engage only with his wife.

In addition to dealing with the cheating scandal, he was accused of stealing a woman's debit card at the Dave & Buster & # 39; s sports bar and restaurant. He allegedly used it to buy $ 170 in cards for his children, and he didn't even apologize when the owner confronted him and asked him to return the card.

When a fan criticized Lil Mo for "holding his dust **, the star replied:" Who can stand? "Later, he announced:" ONLY! It looks good on me. Happy feels sooooo wonderful. GLOW LITTY, they all want to FIND ME !! The streets awaited this announcement! IN REAL LIFE. #savageheart #PK #LILMOback ".

Lil Mo and Karl Dargan have a son together. The two married in 2014 after their separation from the second husband. Phillip Bryant. In addition, she shares two sons with Bryant and two daughters with her first husband. Al stone.

Recent Articles

Australia vs New Zealand – Scorecard, statistics, lineups

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Tamar Braxton praises his nephew's talent – Watch his video of him

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Tamar Braxton shared a video with his nephew, whom he praises. He is telling fans on social media that he loves this child. Look...
Read more

Three conclusions of the 76ers dominant Christmas Day win over Bucks

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Bucks entered the Wells Fargo Center with the best record in the NBA and the leading MVP candidate this...
Read more

Jack Black's family Christmas plan includes sharks

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WABCThe actor of & # 39; Shallow Hal & # 39; He keeps his family's Christmas destination secret, but hints that he will embark...
Read more

Younes Bendjima attends Kardashian Christmas Eve party with Kourtney – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©