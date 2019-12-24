Leading Palestinian writer among dozens arrested by Israel | News

Israeli forces detained a prominent Palestinian writer during a raid on his home in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to local residents.

Soldiers raided Ahmed Qatamesh's house in al-Bireh city and arrested him, residents said.

Plus:

The reason for the arrest remains unclear.

The Israeli army has accused Qatamesh for years of being a member of the leftist group of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The 69-year-old man is no stranger to Israeli arrests. The first was in the 1970s, when he was imprisoned for four years.

In 1992 he was arrested again and spent the next six years behind bars in administrative detention, the longest detention without trial or accused of a Palestinian prisoner.

In 2017, the human rights group Amnesty International called him "prisoner of conscience,quot; after he was arrested again and held without trial.

The Israeli army recently arrested several Palestinian activists in the occupied West Bank, claiming it is seeking "wanted,quot; Palestinians, which triggered clashes with residents.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said at least 31 other Palestinians, including university students, were arrested throughout the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, as well as in the village of Issawiya in occupied East Jerusalem.

According to Palestinian figures, approximately 5,700 Palestinians, including women and children, are currently in Israeli detention centers.