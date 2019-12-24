Leading Palestinian writer among dozens arrested by Israel | News

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

Israeli forces detained a prominent Palestinian writer during a raid on his home in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to local residents.

Soldiers raided Ahmed Qatamesh's house in al-Bireh city and arrested him, residents said.

Plus:

The reason for the arrest remains unclear.

The Israeli army has accused Qatamesh for years of being a member of the leftist group of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The 69-year-old man is no stranger to Israeli arrests. The first was in the 1970s, when he was imprisoned for four years.

In 1992 he was arrested again and spent the next six years behind bars in administrative detention, the longest detention without trial or accused of a Palestinian prisoner.

In 2017, the human rights group Amnesty International called him "prisoner of conscience,quot; after he was arrested again and held without trial.

The Israeli army recently arrested several Palestinian activists in the occupied West Bank, claiming it is seeking "wanted,quot; Palestinians, which triggered clashes with residents.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said at least 31 other Palestinians, including university students, were arrested throughout the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, as well as in the village of Issawiya in occupied East Jerusalem.

According to Palestinian figures, approximately 5,700 Palestinians, including women and children, are currently in Israeli detention centers.

SOURCE:
Al Jazeera and news agencies

Recent Articles

Mason Rudolph: Pittsburgh Steelers places quarterback on injured reserve | NFL news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

25 celebrities who are entering the Christmas spirit

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
25 celebrities who are entering the Christmas spirit...
Read more

YOU. Praise his son, King Harris – See the message about his talented son

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Tiny Harris and her husband, T.I. We were at Disney World before Christmas on a fun family vacation. Both have been sharing photos of...
Read more

Chris Brown's daughter proves she is already the best older sister

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
How sweet!Just before the Christmas holidays, Chris Brown posted on her Instagram a sweet photo of her 5 year old daughter Royalty changing his...
Read more

Milano defends himself after announcing the pregnancy in a public event since Meek Mill is not happy

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe rumored girlfriend of the Philadelphia rapper explains why she chose to throw the bomb in her fashion show, insisting that it was never...
Read more
©