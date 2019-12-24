



The Netball World Cup of Layla Guscoth was cruelly interrupted due to an injury

Representing your country in a World Cup at home is a once in a lifetime experience, but what happens when an injury takes that opportunity away? Layla Guscoth recalls the emotions of this summer's Netball World Cup in Liverpool and shares her progress since then.

Guscoth is no stranger to hard work, he has prepared a trial for others to continue combining a successful netball career with qualification and work as a doctor.

The 27-year-old girl lost the gold from the Vitality Roses Commonwealth Games because she moved away from the international stage to complete her qualifications.

Many would say that if it had been available, it would have been at the center of the performance of the Gold medal of the Roses on the Gold Coast. Then, when Tracey Neville announced her World Cup team, Guscoth's presence was acclaimed.

On the day of the team's announcement, Neville praised her agility, versatility and athleticism and made it clear that she would be "absolutely instrumental,quot; in the quest for Vitality Roses for the gold of the Netball World Cup.

Fast forward 51 days after that announcement, and the Guscoth home tournament was over. With three minutes and 47 seconds remaining in the first half of England's group match against Scotland, the unthinkable happened and everything changed in a fraction of a second.

"We read about Achilles ruptures in medical textbooks all the time and hear people say it's like a shotgun or that someone has kicked you in the back of your leg," Guscoth said exclusively to Sky Sports

"I felt that pain and turned around and waited for one of the Scottish shooters to kick me, but when there was no one there I knew it instantly. It really is as if you read in the books."

Looking back at the game reps, you can see Guscoth's time calling immediately. His World Cup had just ended, but his main concern was to do the best for the team, and that was all he had in mind.

"All I could think about (when I had done it) was that we had an informative session that said if we thought we had a serious injury, the team wanted to evaluate us off the court and away from the crowd's eyes.

"I just knew that I needed to leave the place and leave to be evaluated," he said.

"It was a fun time. The first person I called was actually Beth (Cobden), and we sat there feeling really sad about all that."

While Guscoth's worst nightmare was confirmed by his team's doctor, Rosas had to continue doing his job on the court. They remained focused to beat Scotland by 36 goals and once the paperwork was finished, it was not long before Guscoth joined the team's hotel again.

"As soon as the game ended and she had summed up, I received a heavy knock on my door and a proper hug from Tracey Neville," recalls the defender.

"At that moment he told me immediately that he would make sure he had everything he needed medically. And that he wanted me to stay there and that it was still a very important part of the team." ".

At no time did it feel strange to remain in the camp, because everyone kept me so involved and really wanted me to be part of everything. It was very good. I've been injured before and you can feel like a spare part and sometimes, as an inconvenience, it was amazing to be able to share that experience with everyone. Layla Guscoth

"At that time in the World Cup, I didn't really find it too difficult (emotionally). The team was very supportive and the atmosphere was incredible."

"Even as a spectator, in which I became, it was a great thing to participate and I was proud of the way Liverpool organized a Netball World Cup."

Injuries, both minor and major, are normal for the course when it comes to being an athlete, however, knowing that it does not always make them easier to handle in the long term.

Guscoth is a bright and positive person, but even she experienced difficulties once the dust settled.

"I think the challenge was shortly after, when you get home, and you don't have all your teammates around you and you really have nothing to focus on."

I am someone who is really used to being quite busy and I definitely had periods when I had trouble having too much time. I know that time is something you often ask for, but when it is imposed it gives you the opportunity to think, reflect, contemplate and feel frustrated. Layla Guscoth

"My hardest part was around the mark of the 11/12 week. For so long I wanted to get out of the boot and set it as a goal, then I made it and I really had trouble making the transition. The boot.

"It was at that moment that I felt why. Why have I gone through all this to make this the final product?"

For the 27-year-old, the support of other players who have also gone through such a horrible injury has been invaluable. From the first caller, Beth Cobden, to others around the world, her experiences have inspired her and shown her the way forward.

"The day after my operation, I did something with Tamsin and Pam in Sky and I forgot that Pam had done his thing just before the Commonwealth Games four of five years ago.

"She gave me a hug and assured me that everything would be fine and that I would come back. So see people like her, Sasha (Corbin), Jodie (Gibson) and people from other sports teams too, like some of the players. In the Rugby World Cup, it provides a lot of inspiration.

"It helps because, although it seems like a long trip, it shows that you can go back to where you want to be."

💔 with this news. A lady and special dancer who has come so far in recent seasons after her international break. Your teammates and we, the spectators, will miss you very much. Layla, I know you're in good hands. He thinks there will be light at the end of this tunnel 🌹 https://t.co/PehQVIJk0m – Pamela Cookey (@PamelaCookey) July 13, 2019

Where Guscoth wants to be is back at the top of his game, he is not naive to the fact that the way back will take time, nor does he think he will return to the national brigade. However, its focus is on doing absolutely everything possible to return to the world stage.

Guscoth's rehabilitation has been here in England, she has been part of the Rose camps and will seek to start running in the coming weeks. Alongside this, she has completed the research role she was undertaking and is now back working in the rooms.

When a player is taken from sleep, it would be very easy to fall apart and spend a lot of time fighting against negative thoughts, thinking and thinking about "what would happen if,quot;.

Speaking to Guscoth, it is very clear that with the support of those around her, she has decided to address this setback in another way. Your resistance and attitude is what makes it. Not only makes her a formidable footballer, but also an exceptional person and doctor.

"You can't take anything for granted in sport, but I would love to do it all over again," he concluded.

"I would love to be there in 2023 in Cape Town and finish a tournament … that would be good!"

