Lamar Jackson gives the Ravens the offensive line of Rolex watches

Lamar Jackson thanked the entire Baltimore Ravens offensive line by giving them Rolex watches on Christmas Eve.

Linemen Bradley Bozeman and Ronnie Stanley shared videos of their watches on social networks.

The 22-year-old quarterback, who is the favorite to win the NFL MVP this season, knows he has played a pivotal role in helping him lead the league with 36 touchdown passes in 15 games.

MORE: Ravens will rest Lamar Jackson vs. Steelers in week 17

From Ravens.com:

"Jackson has taken only 23 catches, which is the third less than any quarterback that has started every game this year. Only Jared Goff of the Rams (21) and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys (20) have taken fewer catches. The Baltimore offensive line has also paved the way for the 1,206 yards over Jackson. "

According to reports, Jackson closed several stores while Christmas shopping on Monday night at a Virginia mall.

Will linemen get a super bowl ring to accompany the Rolex?

The team has had a good start, since they have secured the first general position in the AFC for the first time in the history of the franchise.