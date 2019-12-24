Lakers injury updates: LeBron James, Anthony Davis hoped to play at Christmas vs.. Clippers

There will be no talk of cargo management in Los Angeles on Christmas Day.

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to play Wednesday against the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin. James missed a game for the first time this season on Sunday with a thoracic muscle strain and groin discomfort; Davis injured his right knee in that game, a 128-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Both James and Davis were listed as questionable Monday for the Christmas showdown with the Clippers, but the All-Star strikers pressed for an impromptu practice on Christmas Eve, according to Wojnarowski and McMenamin. It has been difficult to find practice time for coach Frank Vogel, as the Lakers have played 12 of their last 16 games as visitors.

"We made a 10-day trip without a single practice, really," Vogel told reporters on Monday. "I think there is a shooting. Sometimes that benefits your legs, but it usually leads to a small slip in your execution and union, particularly on the defensive side."

The Lakers are alone at the top of the Western Conference standings with a 24-6 record, but a three-game losing streak has allowed contestants like the Nuggets (21-8), Rockets (21-9) and Clippers (22 -10) to close the gap. The Lakers will need to shoot in all cylinders to defeat the Clippers, who won the first battle of Los Angeles on opening night without Paul George.

George will be part of the top five this time, joining Kawhi Leonard on the floor of the Staples Center. Leonard participated in Sunday's game against the Thunder, but the NBA Finals MVP 2019 is available for the Christmas Day contest.