Kylie Jenner is dating and using Drake for this reason: Travis Scott must be confused by all this

Very reliable sources have confirmed that Kylie Jenner sees rapper Drake from time to time since she separated from her baby, Travis Scott.

A friend of the Kardashian clan family spoke with PERSONS Magazine and explained that while Kylie runs her billion-dollar companies and takes care of the baby Stormi Webster, she is having fun.

However, it is not so serious. Kylie will not make her romance / adventure with Drake public because she is using it more or less.

The source told the publication that Kylie has a main objective with Drake: use it for jealous Travis.

The source said: "Kylie doesn't seem to be dating. She sees Drake occasionally, but doesn't seem serious. She could do it just to make Travis jealous.

Kylie Cosmetics CEO was first seen making friends with Drake at his birthday party in October.

Many have found the relationship strange because Travis and Drake are good friends.

The strange trio is confusing for strangers and those who participate in it.

A source said Hollywood life this about the messy issue: "It's confusing for Kylie's family because they see how much love Kylie and Travis still have for each other, but they are also telling everyone that their top priority is to be the best parents for Stormi. However , nobody really knows what the future holds for Kylie and Travis in terms of a relationship, not even Kylie or Travis, so everything is in the air right now. "

The source continued to explain to the publication: "But they get along very well, they are amazing parents for Stormi, and that's all that matters at the end of the day." They will definitely spend the holidays together because the family always comes first. They completely agree with the situation and are in no hurry to label their relationship just to please other people. "

Some fans are happy that Kylie is enjoying her life with her friends and Drake before settling down. Others say she needs to calm down and focus on motherhood and continue to improve.

What do you think about Kylie's plan to make Travis jealous? Is this a form of open relationship?



