Kylie and Travis surprise Stormi with trolls visit for Christmas

Stormi Webster He has just received his first official visitor to his mini mansion …

On Christmas' Eve, Kylie Jenner He posted photos and videos on Instagram that show his 22-month-old daughter being treated for a surprise visit to her favorite home Trolls Character, Poppy. It was coordinated by Travis scott, the girl's dad and the keeping up with the Kardashians former star.

Kylie shared a video of the girl dancing with her favorite Trolls musical number

"We see this four times a day!" Kylie says.

"Little does she know that Poppy is about to surprise her," he wrote.

An actor in a Poppy costume appears in the room while the video continues to play.

"Poppy!" Stormi exclaims, jumping up and down with enthusiasm, while the actor does the same.

The two have fun together outside in Kylie's huge backyard. They also hang out together inside the reality star mansion, and Stormi receives a lot of Trolls gifts.