Kodak Black donated money and gifts to those in need before Christmas

During the holiday season, we all become better and friendlier, and it seems that Kodak Black is no exception. The Shade Room reported that it only made a kind gesture for people in need.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak's lawyer, spoke with @tmz_tv and revealed that he is giving away thousands of dollars for Christmas. Kodak reportedly authorized his team to buy toys for Paradise Day Care Center in Broward County, FL. The toys will be delivered to children from at least 70 different families, "TSR wrote.

TSR continued and told fans: ‘However, that's not all. Kodak is also returning to a particular family from which he learned through the organization "LightHouse For the Blind,quot;. This family has a blind son, so he will give them gifts in braille, voice activated games, iPads and bedding. According to reports, he also signed with $ 1,000 to be donated. "

Someone sprang up on the rapper and said: Desde From jail? Wow, he has earned so much respect from me ❤️ ’and another follower posted this:‘ Matthew 6: 1 Be careful not to do your good deed in front of others to see them. If he does, he will have no reward from his Father in heaven. "

A follower wrote: Gracias Thank you for posting positivity! Good things, young Kodak, "and another Instagram installer posted this:" It's crazy how you're doing more than some of these free rappers. "

Another commenter posted this Hindi behind bars 🤞🏻 I love things like this. We cannot change our past, but we can direct our future. 🙌🏼 ’

In case you don't know, the rapper was recently sentenced to 46 months in prison.



