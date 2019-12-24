Kim Kardashian and Kanye West criticized for buying Michael Jackson's jacket for Daughter North

Instagram / WENN

For the girl's Christmas gift, the powerful couple gives her the black jacket that the late King of Pop wore for Elizabeth Taylor's birthday party and a screening of the Cannes Film Festival for her movie & # 39; Ghost & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

North West is really living the luxury lifestyle. Less than a day after the Internet was surprised to carry a $ 10,000 Birkin bag, the girl has once again become a hot topic among social media users after her mother, Kim Kardashian, revealed that she and Kanye west bought a real used jacket for nothing less than Michael Jackson For the Christmas gift of 6 years.

Kim turned to Instagram Stories to give her followers a look at the black jacket that features a dazzling vine dressed in crystals, pearls and chains and a red band around the right arm. Fans of the late King of Pop might have noticed that it was the same jacket that Michael wore Elizabeth TaylorBirthday party and a screening of the Cannes Film Festival for his 1997 film "Ghost".

Kim explained in the video: "North is a big fan of Michael Jackson and we know he would love this," adding that the jacket was temporarily modified to fit North. "We put it with tacks so she can wear it, and the sleeves are half glued so that when she grows up we can unfasten this sleeve and she can grow with it and she can have this for her whole life", "the"keeping up with the Kardashians"said the star, adding that North is" very grateful and very excited. "

However, other people did not feel as excited as North, reasoning that it is not a suitable Christmas gift for children. "Why do the rich ALWAYS get gifts for children that only adults want?" She is too young to appreciate something like this, "another person reacted similarly. Another said:" That jacket belongs to a museum and should not be worn in the hands of a 7 year old boy. "

"He is so young that he will not appreciate or understand the value of buying some toys," said one individual. "MJ honey, I am very sorry that you disrespected in this way," one person wrote, while another was frustrated and speculated, "Northwest will be here pouring ice cream and chocolate or whatever in Michael Jackson's jacket .. . I'm done."