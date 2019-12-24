Kim and Kanye give away North Michael Jackson's jacket for Christmas

northwest It will sound in 2020 with a piece of pop history.

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west they gave away their 6-year-old daughter, the eldest of their four children, a personalized black velvet jacket that belonged to Michael Jackson. Kim posted a video of the article on Christmas Eve on her Instagram story.

"North is a big fan of Michael Jackson and we knew he would love this," Kim said. "We won this at a Northie auction for Christmas."

The jacket was sold for a winning bid of $ 65,625 at the Julien & # 39; s Auctions & # 39; Icons And Idols: Rock N & # 39; Roll in New York in October. Jackson used the article in 1997, once for his friend Elizabeth TaylorCelebration of the 65th birthday and also for the screening of his film Ghost at the 50th Festival de Cannes.

The jacket is fastened at the front and features a bright vine motif on the right shoulder, and white stones and pearls on the chest.