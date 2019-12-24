Keyshia Cole Trolls O.T. Genasis on the hairline in the middle of a remix dispute of & # 39; love & # 39;

WENN / Instagram / FayesVision

After the spitter of & # 39; Cut It & # 39; mocks his enmity by sharing a mixed photo of their faces, the singer of & # 39; I Should Have Cheated & # 39; He tells the rapper to fix his hair.

Keyshia Cole has applauded OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis after the latter tried to annoy the first in the middle of his problem with his remix "Love" titled "Never Knew". Without showing any hint of backing down, the rapper recently posted a combined photo of him and the singer, hinting that they will possibly launch a collaboration soon. "O & # 39; Keyshia will fall soon …", he captioned it.

Realizing this, Keyshia made use of the O.T. to promote your new and official collaboration with Kehlani titled "All Me" instead, while trolling the spitter "CoCo" at the same time. "It transmits & # 39; All Me & # 39 ;, Kehlani introduces me at 9pm to boost hair growth, O.T Genasis," he told the rapper while writing in the comments section.

Keyshia and O.T. They have been strengthening after the latter remixed Keyshia's song "Love." When the song was removed from YouTube, the 32-year-old spitter alluded to the fact that Keyshia could be the one who did that.

In her talk show "One on One With Keyshia Cole," the singer admitted that she was not a fan of the remix. "I would like my classics to be left alone. Is it wrong to say that as an artist?" He told his co-host.

While he agrees that other artists sing his song, the creator of hits "I Should Have Cheated" had problems with the rapper taking the tune of his classic hit "Love" and changing the lyrics to create his Crip themed jam. "How are they going to pay me when you make new lyrics and you don't send me a check or something? I don't even know how that goes. And then people hit me saying," Oh, I would never listen to Keyshia Cole's song of it way, "he reasoned.

But O.T. I would not give up yet. He later published the song "Never Knew" on Pornhub. "I took my YouTube video … Now let me see how you remove it from PORNHUB LOL," he wrote on Instagram.