Keyshia Cole deactivates the IG and Twitter accounts in the middle of O.T. Genasis fight

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
WENN / Instagram

While the reason why the 38-year-old singer makes the move is still unknown, many are convinced that the rapper's constant trolling has something to do with it.

Up News Info
It seems that Keyshia Colefight with OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis It has taken its toll. After an endless round trip on social networks, the 38-year-old singer deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Tuesday, December 24.

While the reason for the move is still unknown, people have blamed O.T. considering that the two musicians are having problems right now. "You are a cyber stalker," one told the rapper. "He is stalking a woman who has just given birth who might be going through postpartum depression. He is sick and must be stopped!" another damn O.T.

Someone echoed the feeling: "She is being intimidated and harassed. She asked him to stop, but he won't. He and his followers think it's funny, so he won't stop." Meanwhile, an individual asked O.T. to "find someone else to troll and stop using true real talent (keyshia cole) to capitalize. Your music will not be as iconic as yours. You are a seasonal rapper. She is a permanent singer."

Keyshia and O.T. They have been strengthening after the latter remixed Keyshia's song "Love." He didn't feel that the rapper took his punch and made it his own, saying he would like his classics to be left alone. His remix was taken from YouTube, which caused O.T. to mention that Keyshia was responsible for the decision.

Don't give up, O.T. He later uploaded the remix on Pornhub while continuing to troll the singer. More recently, he posted on Instagram a photo of himself attending an ugly sweater party in a sweater with the image of Keyshia on it. On the image, the words "Merry Crip-mas" were written. "I had fun last night @losangelesconfidential uploaded the ugly sweater party!" He wrote next to the image, which showed him proudly showing his sweater.

