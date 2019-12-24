Kevin Spacey channels the character of & # 39; House of Cards & # 39; for the Christmas video

WENN / Petra Schonberger

The dishonored actor, who has been fired from the Netflix series, also chided Frank Underwood for delivering a Christmas message while preparing for a party last year.

Kevin Spacey has filmed another Christmas video as his "House of cards"Frank Underwood character.

The dishonored actor was fired from the presidential office after news of alleged inappropriate sexual behavior and harassment appeared in the headlines in 2017, but he repeated the character to deliver a Christmas message while preparing for a party last year (18), and Now it is again.

In his new short, which appeared online on Tuesday, December 24, Spacey appears fanning a fire before looking at the camera and saying, "Didn't you really think I was going to miss the chance to wish you a Merry Christmas?"

"It has been a pretty good year, and I am grateful to regain my health. In light of that, I have made some changes in my life and would like to invite you to join me."

"As we move towards 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Oh yes, I know what you're thinking. Can you be serious? I'm serious. And it's not that difficult. Trust me. next time someone does something you don't like, you can attack. But you can also contain your fire and do the unexpected. You can … kill him with kindness. "

In October, the Los Angeles authorities refused to file charges of sexual assault against Spacey following the death of their alleged victim. The "The usual suspects" star was found under criminal investigation in 2018 after an unidentified male massage therapist filed a lawsuit, accusing him of misconduct during an incident at a private residence in Malibu, California, in 2016.

Spacey denied the claims, but police officers initiated an investigation. John Doe passed away recently before charges could be filed, and as a result, representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office rejected the case.

The news came three months after a Massachusetts prosecutor rejected charges of inappropriate sexual behavior against the actor after his accuser refused to testify at a pretrial hearing. Spacey still faces six complaints of sexual assault in the United Kingdom, related to alleged incidents between 1996 and 2013.